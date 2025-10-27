Major Changes in Cabo Restaurants This Year

Anyone familiar with the restaurant business knows that opening a new establishment is a gamble, some thrive for decades, while others fade within a few years. Food trends shift, and so do customers’ tastes.

This year, Cabo has seen several notable closures. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the renowned Lorenzillo’s lobster house, and the beloved Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant have all shut their doors. The iconic Gigglin’ Marlin, a fixture since the late 1980s, was heavily damaged by fire. Despite loyal patrons hoping for a comeback, a banner posted this week announcing the sale of the property confirms its permanent closure.

Meanwhile, one of Cabo’s most recognizable venues, La Golondrina, formerly known as The Trailer Park and located next to the City Club wholesale market, has undergone a transformation. The restaurant has changed ownership and been rebranded as La Golondrina by the Italian Shark, led by Fabrizio Goffi, known for The Italian Job at Plaza Novva and Luna Italiana.

The local dining scene, it seems, continues to prove one thing: in Cabo, the restaurant industry never stops evolving.