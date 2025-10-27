Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn
Facebook X Instagram LinkedIn

Major Changes in Cabo Restaurants This Year

David FloresbyDavid Flores
October 27, 2025

Anyone familiar with the restaurant business knows that opening a new establishment is a gamble, some thrive for decades, while others fade within a few years. Food trends shift, and so do customers’ tastes.

This year, Cabo has seen several notable closures. Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the renowned Lorenzillo’s lobster house, and the beloved Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant have all shut their doors. The iconic Gigglin’ Marlin, a fixture since the late 1980s, was heavily damaged by fire. Despite loyal patrons hoping for a comeback, a banner posted this week announcing the sale of the property confirms its permanent closure.

Meanwhile, one of Cabo’s most recognizable venues, La Golondrina, formerly known as The Trailer Park and located next to the City Club wholesale market, has undergone a transformation. The restaurant has changed ownership and been rebranded as La Golondrina by the Italian Shark, led by Fabrizio Goffi, known for The Italian Job at Plaza Novva and Luna Italiana.

The local dining scene, it seems, continues to prove one thing: in Cabo, the restaurant industry never stops evolving.

Related posts:

How Do You Explain Your Decision to Move to Mexico?

From Across Mexico, Roasted Here in La Paz

Baby Turtles Tossed Back to the Ocean!

author avatar
David Flores
David Flores is a dedicated journalist, storyteller, and one of the core contributors at the Gringo Gazette, where he brings local stories to life through insightful reporting and engaging columns. With over 60 bylines to his name—covering breaking news, community updates, weather events, tourism, and wildlife—David is a familiar and trusted voice on the Baja California peninsula.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon
David FloresbyDavid Flores
Published
Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *