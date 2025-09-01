More Than Spikes: Unearthing the Hidden Beauty of Cacti

As if Baja California Sur didn’t already boast enough attractions, it has one more, found only in Mexico. The Cactus Sanctuary, a 50-hectare nature reserve, features six hectares dedicated to more than 50 cactus species, alongside local wildlife.

Located 53 kilometers from La Paz, the sanctuary sits along the TranspeninsularHighway toward San José del Cabo, just before the historic town of El Triunfo, an ideal stop for food and sightseeing.

A visit here reveals the resilience and ecological importance of these desert giants. Trails lined with informative signs guide visitors past specimens more than 500 years old. Among the highlights are cardones, choyas, whose name lives on in the nickname for BCS locals, choyeros, as well as biznagas and garambullos. The latter bear small, nutrient-rich berries used in fresh drinks, jams, ice cream, and desserts.

Nearby, in Ejido del Rosario, towers the region’s pride: a 19-meter columnar cactus.

Entrance fees are minimal and go directly toward preservation. With parking, restrooms, and guided tours available, the Cactus Sanctuary makes for a memorable and uniquely Baja weekend outing.