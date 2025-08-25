Los Cabos Developers Plan Desalination Plants to Ease Water Shortage

The Los Cabos Coordinating Council (CCC) has begun advancing plans for private desalination plants to reduce the city’s dependence on its strained water network.

In late 2024, the CCC met with the local water authority, OOMSAPAS, to fast-track legal documents needed to launch construction. A follow-up meeting was held with the National Water Commission (CONAGUA) and its Baja California Sur director, Julio Villarreal, where developers formally presented their proposal.

Under the plan, developers would build plants capable of producing up to 200 liters per second, enough to supply several Cabo San Lucas neighborhoods. CCC president Julio Castillo said hotel groups are prepared to make major investments in shared desalination facilities, shifting their water supply away from the municipal network.

“A very specific proposal was presented,” Castillo said. “Developers are ready to put in all the capital, generate our own water, and relieve pressure on the public system.”

Authorities estimate Cabo San Lucas faces a deficit of 420 to 600 liters per second in its municipal water system. The project would allow resorts to use self-produced desalinated water while freeing aquifer resources for public use.

With Los Cabos grappling with critical water shortages, developers’ willingness to fund the plants could offer a timely solution.