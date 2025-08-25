5th Annual Marlini Fishing Tournament Set for October in Cabo

The 5th Annual Marlini Fishing Tournament will be held October 11–12, 2025, at Marina IGY in Cabo San Lucas. Marking its fifth anniversary, the event offers a guaranteed prize pool of one million pesos ($53,240 USD). Marlini Capital is the official sponsor.

Dedicated exclusively to marlin, the tournament launches Cabo’s internationally renowned October sportfishing season, which also features the Los Cabos Billfish Tournament, Bisbee’s Los Cabos Offshore, and the prestigious Bisbee’s Black & Blue.

Organizers estimate the event will generate more than 30 million pesos ($1.5 million USD) in local economic impact. Prizes include $26,600 USD for first place in the gold category, $13,300 for second, $8,000 for third, and $5,300 for the Wahoo division.

“These events attract local anglers who love sportfishing but can’t afford high-cost tournaments like the Bisbee’s Black & Blue,” said Councilman Celestino Atienzo. “The Marlini has already established itself as a competition primarily for local fishermen.”

The 2024 edition drew 61 teams and 14 sponsors. This year’s organizers hope to surpass those numbers. Marlini Capital, a fishing-focused company, sells lures, apparel, and gear, and operates charter boats and Capital Sushi restaurant in Cabo’s Marina Golden Zone.

A pre-tournament gathering will take place August 23 at the dock from 9–11 a.m. Tournament coordinator Aristeo Gutiérrez said most participants will come from Baja California Sur, with additional teams from Cancún, Mazatlán, and Guerrero.

Since its inception, the tournament has donated weighed catches to the Los Cabos DIF and the San Miguel Grandparents Club for community meals. “Events like this promote sportfishing, family fun, and tourism,” said Celestino Beltrán, president of the Los Cabos City Council’s Tourism Commission.

For registration or more information, email in**@*********ni.com or call (624) 179-9544.