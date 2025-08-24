Healthy Kids, Happy Farmers: Farm to School Power

The Ministry of Urban Planning, Infrastructure, Mobility, Environment, and Natural Resources (SEPUIMM) has selected 14 schools in Baja California Sur to join the School Garden Program for the 2025–2026 school year.

The “farm to school” initiative connects classrooms with local farms, providing fresh, healthy food while teaching students about agriculture and nutrition through hands-on learning.

“These gardens become living classrooms where science, math, and art come alive, while also fostering responsibility, teamwork, and respect for nature,” said Selma Rodríguez Orozco, Director of Sustainability Outreach.

School gardens now serve as a comprehensive tool for education, engaging students, teachers, and families in every step of the process from preparing the land to harvesting crops.

This year, the program will also extend to Espacio Alas, a state shelter run by the South Californian Institute for Women, to strengthen its social and educational impact. The initiative is designed to support resilience among women in vulnerable situations.

According to officials, more than 9,800 people across the state have benefited from the program to date.

The program runs annually in schools across Los Cabos, Comondú, Loreto, and La Paz.