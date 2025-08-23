Los Cabos Youth Named Best Catcher at U12 World Baseball Championship

Gastón Gaxiola, a 12-year-old from San José del Cabo, has been named Best Catcher at the Under-12 World Cup Baseball Championships in Tainan, Taiwan.

The tournament featured teams from 12 countries, and Gaxiola’s stellar defensive work and two crucial home runs helped propel Mexico’s success.

He joined the All-World Team alongside Riku Hasashi (Japan, 1B), Jose Armenta (Mexico, 2B), Cheng Hsies (Taiwan, SS), Kristian Valadez (USA, 3B), Chris Chikodroff (USA, OF), Cheng En-Hu (Taiwan, OF), Sean Garcia (Puerto Rico, OF) and Shotaro Hashimoo (Japan, P).

Back home, the Inter-Regional Peace Roundtable in Baja California Sur honored Gaxiola with a plaque during a ceremony at the Government Palace. Governor Víctor Castro praised him as “a reflection of the talent in our state,” vowing continued investment in sports infrastructure and youth programs.

The event also celebrated other local athletic milestones, including a first place win in children’s basketball at the Puebla School Games, ninth place nationally in that sport, and 15th place in the National Olympics, achievements officials said highlight the region’s commitment to developing young athletes.