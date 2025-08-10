Women Break Gender Barriers Through Carpentry and Mechanics Training

Thirty-three women are receiving training in carpentry, electricity, and mechanics through a program launched by the Municipal Women’s Institute (IMM) aimed at promoting economic independence and dismantling gender stereotypes in traditionally male-dominated trades.

The initiative, part of the “Women in Trades Transforming Stereotypes” program, received 74 applications from women, primarily from the Márquez de León neighborhood and nearby communities. After a competitive selection process, 33 women were chosen based on eligibility criteria outlined in the call for applications.

According to IMM Director Christa González Robinson, the participants come from diverse neighborhoods. All have begun training to gain technical skills that will improve their employment prospects and earning potential.

“Our goal is not only to improve these women’s living conditions but also to break gender stereotypes and create more opportunities for women in sectors where they’ve been historically excluded,” González Robinson said.

This effort comes as more women enter the construction industry in Baja California Sur. In Los Cabos, hundreds of women are now part of the local workforce.

Despite such progress, women in trades still face systemic challenges, including wage gaps, limited access to leadership roles, and occupational segregation. Gender disparities remain especially evident in supervisory positions such as foremen, site managers, and directors.