Mulegé Cyclists Shine at Pan American Championships

Two teenage cyclists from Mulegé earned international recognition after competing in the Pan American Cycling Championships in Lima, Peru. Brandon Abúndezwon a bronze medal, while Israel Medina finished fifth in their respective events.

Mulegé Mayor Edith Aguilar praised the athletes, both from Guerrero Negro, for their outstanding performances.

“I’m very proud of Brandon Abúndez and Israel Medina for representing Guerrero Negro, Mulegé, BCS, and all of Mexico with excellence. You are an example for the youth of our municipality,” Aguilar said.

Abúndez made history by earning bronze in the Madison event, securing a spot at the World Cycling Championships in the Netherlands this August. Medina placed fifth in the Omnium event, marking him as a rising star in youth cycling across South America.

Their success follows dominant performances at the 2025 CONADE National Olympiad, where both athletes proudly represented Mulegé and Baja California Sur.