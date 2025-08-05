La Paz Cracks Down on Real Estate Fraud in Mar Sol Development

The La Paz City Council is taking decisive action against real estate fraud following a surge in complaints tied to the Mar Sol development.

Mayor Milena Quiroga and Baja California Sur Governor Víctor Castro met with over 300 affected individuals on July 22, vowing legal and administrative measures against those responsible, chiefly Zapata Real Estate, the company accused of illegally selling land.

“We will not tolerate fraud in La Paz,” Quiroga said. “This administration is committed to prosecuting these acts within the law.”

Quiroga urged citizens to use the city’s Urban Viewer tool (https://visorurbano.lapaz.gob.mx) to verify land legitimacy before buying. “If a lot lacks a cadastral code, don’t pay or sign anything,” she said. “This tool ensures transparency and helps prevent fraud.”

She also stressed the importance of purchasing land in areas with essential public services, including water, garbage collection, and lighting. Buyers, she said, must verify the legal status of property before committing.

Governor Castro echoed Quiroga’s stance, pledging legal action and support for victims. “Once wrongdoing by the company is confirmed, the state will act,” he said, noting that more than 40 investigation files have already been opened.

Authorities are exploring a deal with the Chametla Ejido to relocate victims who haven’t yet built on the disputed lots. Those who have built in high-risk zones may be eligible for the federal Decent Housing Program.

The first lots in the Mar Sol area, near the Camino Real neighborhood, were sold in 2011 under promises of rapid infrastructure development. That never materialized, and buyers gradually began reporting irregularities.

According to victims, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) intervened, ordering the closure of Zapata Real Estate. However, citizen watchdogs discovered the company continued selling land in defiance of the order.

“We filed several complaints and got them shut down,” said one victim. “But they kept selling. We caught them again.”

Municipal and state officials have scheduled a follow-up meeting for late August to review progress and determine next steps.