Fake Priest Alert: Diocese Warns La Paz Faithful

The Diocese of La Paz issued a public alert Monday warning residents and visitors about a fake priest operating in Baja California Sur. Church officials identified the man as Gregorio Díaz Mora and said he has no authorization to perform Catholic sacraments anywhere in the state.

According to the diocese, Díaz Mora is promoting religious services through internet platforms and social media while fraudulently using photographs of the Santuario de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe in La Paz to appear legitimate.

The announcement stated that Díaz Mora does not belong to the Catholic clergy and has no license to exercise priesthood in any parish under diocesan jurisdiction.

How the Scam Works

The imposter has created what appears to be a sanctuary page on social media, identifying himself as a “spiritual father” who offers private consultations via video call. Church officials said the unauthorized use of the Guadalupe Sanctuary’s images has created confusion among faithful residents looking to schedule baptisms, weddings or other sacraments.

Diocesan authorities said the matter represents the first formal imposter alert of this kind issued in Baja California Sur.

Why This Matters for Expats

For English-speaking Catholics planning ceremonies in La Paz or elsewhere in BCS, the alert carries practical weight. Sacraments performed by unauthorized individuals are considered invalid under Catholic canon law. Residents who unknowingly hire Díaz Mora for a wedding or baptism would need to repeat the ceremony with a legitimate priest.

The diocese urged anyone planning a Catholic celebration to verify the officiant’s identity directly through parish offices before making arrangements or payments.

What the Church Is Asking

Church leaders asked the community to stay informed through official diocesan channels and parish communications. They also requested that residents verify the authenticity of any person, event or activity presented as Catholic before participating.

Social media users reported that Díaz Mora appears to operate multiple pages and have called for reporting those accounts to platform administrators.

The diocese emphasized that residents should contact parish offices directly to confirm the identity of any minister before contracting services. Officials said doing so will help prevent invalid sacraments and protect families from wasting money on fraudulent ceremonies.