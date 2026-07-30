US Airlines Cut One Million Seats to Mexico This Summer

US airlines have pulled back sharply on service to Mexico, cutting nearly one million seats from summer schedules compared to last year. The reduction marks a significant shift in cross-border aviation, with American carriers quietly retreating from what was once among their most lucrative international markets.

The cuts have affected major destinations across Mexico, including popular Baja California Sur hubs like Los Cabos, where visitors and residents alike are feeling the impact of reduced connectivity from the United States.

Who’s Cutting and Where

American Airlines dropped nearly 170,000 seats from its Mexico routes this summer. Alaska Airlines made even deeper cuts, reducing capacity by 38 percent — a loss of 240,000 seats year-over-year. The collapse of Spirit Airlines, combined with capacity reductions from other major US carriers, drove the total decline past the one-million-seat mark.

According to aviation data from OAG Analyser, Cancún, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos are among the hardest-hit destinations. Texas and California, the two largest departure markets for Mexico-bound flights, have both seen significant reductions in available seats.

Mexican Carriers Fill the Gap

While US airlines retreat, Mexican low-cost carriers are expanding aggressively. Volaris has increased its capacity to the United States by 25 percent over the last two summer seasons, adding 31 new aircraft to its fleet since 2023. The airline has been placing those aircraft into cross-border routes, picking up market share as American carriers step back.

The shift is dramatic. Mexican-domiciled airlines now hold a 40 percent share of US-Mexico capacity, up from 34 percent in summer 2024. That represents a structural change in the balance of the market, with Mexican operators now controlling a larger portion of the seats between the two countries.

Why US Airlines Are Pulling Back

The reasons are complex. Recent tensions over bilateral air service agreements have created uncertainty, though not enough to fully explain the scale of the reductions. More likely, US carriers are redirecting resources to markets they consider more profitable or strategically important.

The Pratt & Whitney engine issue has affected some Mexican airlines, but it has not stopped expansion. Fleet growth and competitive pressure appear to be reshaping the market faster than diplomatic friction or mechanical delays.

What It Means for Baja Travelers

For residents, expats and visitors in Baja California Sur, the cuts mean fewer direct flight options from US cities and potentially higher fares on remaining routes. Los Cabos in particular has experienced turbulence in its air service over the past year, though the region has also seen new international routes added from La Paz.

The broader trend suggests that travelers may need to book earlier, consider connecting flights or explore options with Mexican carriers to secure the best fares. While US airlines pull back, the Mexican side of the market is stepping forward — a reversal that is likely to continue reshaping cross-border aviation for the foreseeable future.