Los Cabos Removes 90+ Tons of Trash from Santa Rosa Arroyo

Los Cabos municipal crews removed more than 90 tons of illegally dumped waste from an arroyo near Santa Rosa in late July, part of a broader effort to prevent flooding and contamination during the upcoming rainy season. The cleanup operation targeted a long-standing clandestine dump site along the road to Las Ánimas, where accumulated debris posed environmental and drainage risks.

The work was led by the municipality’s General Directorate of Public Services under director Manuel Ernesto Montaño Castro, using heavy equipment and a full crew to haul out trash that had piled up over months or years. According to the municipality, the site posed a particular threat during storm events, when debris can be swept into streams and downstream water bodies.

Why Arroyo Cleanups Matter in Hurricane Season

In Baja Sur, most roads and neighborhoods are designed around natural drainage channels that fill quickly during tropical storms. When those channels are clogged with trash, tires, construction debris and household waste, water backs up, floods streets and carries contamination into the ocean and estuaries. Similar cleanup campaigns have been carried out in La Paz and other municipalities across the state in recent weeks.

For residents and businesses downstream of Santa Rosa, the timing is practical. The eastern Pacific hurricane season runs through October, and forecasters have already warned of active storm conditions this year. Removing 90 tons of waste from a single site means less debris washing through neighborhoods, beaches and marinas when the rains come.

Illegal Dumping Remains a Persistent Problem

Despite municipal collection services and designated disposal sites, illegal dumping persists in arroyos, empty lots and rural roadsides across Los Cabos. Some of it comes from informal construction sites. Some comes from households trying to avoid the hassle or cost of official trash pickup. Either way, the result is the same: abandoned piles that grow until they block drainage or catch fire.

The municipality has warned repeatedly that illegal dumping in stream channels can result in fines up to $68,500 pesos, though enforcement remains inconsistent. Officials say cleanup operations like the Santa Rosa project cost time, fuel and labor that could be spent elsewhere if residents used proper disposal channels.

More Cleanups Planned Across the Municipality

The Santa Rosa operation is not a one-time fix. Public Services officials say they will continue cleanup and maintenance campaigns across different neighborhoods and rural zones in the coming weeks, focusing on areas where trash accumulation threatens drainage, public health or the visual appeal of tourist corridors.

Earlier this year, municipal teams removed significant volumes of waste from Cabo beaches and launched neighborhood cleanup campaigns in Cabo San Lucas. The pattern is familiar: official action clears a site, and within months, new piles begin forming unless residents change disposal habits.

For now, the Santa Rosa arroyo is clear. Whether it stays that way depends on how many people decide a remote roadside is easier than the landfill. In Baja, the difference between clean drainage and flooded streets often comes down to what someone tossed out a car window months earlier.