La Paz Reviews Bus Fare Hike Amid Driver Cost Pressure

La Paz city officials are working through a series of formal negotiations with transport union representatives over a possible increase to the city’s public bus fare, which currently stands at 12 pesos per ride.

The transport operators have proposed raising the fare to 25 pesos. The proposal was officially submitted to the La Paz City Council and the Mixed Tariff Commission, which are now conducting rider satisfaction surveys and field studies to determine the financial and social impact of any adjustment.

Amor Fenech Montaño, the city’s acting mayor, confirmed that the request is being reviewed through structured working groups rather than a quick administrative decision. She said the analysis draws on prior data generated by municipal mobility projects, including the Tiburón Urbano transit improvement program, which mapped routes, schedules and ridership demand across the city.

Why the Fare Review Matters

Public transportation is a daily expense for thousands of residents, workers and students across La Paz. The proposed 25-peso fare would more than double the current 12-peso cost, representing a significant change to household budgets, particularly for families relying on transit multiple times per day.

For expats and part-time residents, the issue highlights a broader economic trend: rising costs of living across Baja California Sur. Earlier this year, toll road operators raised fares on key highways, and the federal government approved another minimum wage hike, both of which affect household purchasing power and service pricing.

Fenech Montaño acknowledged that the request puts the city in a difficult position. Drivers and concession holders say they are struggling with higher fuel costs, maintenance expenses and operating subsidies for students, seniors and riders with disabilities. But the proposed 25-peso fare would directly affect the same families already dealing with inflation.

What the Review Process Includes

City officials have held two working sessions with transport union leaders so far. The meetings are focused on developing a comprehensive plan that includes cost breakdowns for fuel, parts and other operational expenses.

The review will also involve public outreach through programs like Ayuntamiento en tu Casa (City Hall in Your Home) and Presidenta en tu Barrio (Mayor in Your Neighborhood), both of which have identified transit service frequency as a top concern among residents.

According to local reports, officials emphasized that submitting a fare request does not guarantee approval. Any decision must be supported by technical studies and consensus-building with the public.

What Riders Should Expect Next

The Mixed Tariff Commission is expected to complete its field surveys and present findings to the full City Council in the coming weeks. Residents will have opportunities to provide input through public comment sessions before any vote is scheduled.

For now, the fare remains at 12 pesos. But the outcome of this review could set the precedent for how the city balances transit affordability with service sustainability in the years ahead.