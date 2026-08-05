Los Cabos to Fix Sidewalks at Bus Stops Along Transit Routes

If you take the bus in Los Cabos, you have probably noticed that most stops do not offer much. No bench, no shade, and sometimes not even a proper curb. That is about to change under a new municipal plan to rehabilitate sidewalks and pedestrian routes across the area, with priority given to the busiest transit corridors.

The work is being coordinated by the Municipal Planning Institute (Implan) and the Social Infrastructure Works Trust (FOIS). The goal is not just cosmetic. It is designed to make public transportation more accessible and safer for pedestrians who depend on it.

Most Bus Stops Lack Basic Infrastructure

According to a municipal mobility assessment, only 15 percent of public transit stops in Los Cabos currently have any furniture at all—benches, shelters, or shaded waiting areas. The majority offer nothing, leaving riders standing in the sun or rain with no clear place to wait.

Beatriz González Gilbert, director of Implan Los Cabos, said the sidewalk improvements are part of a broader Sustainable Mobility Plan that also includes reorganizing public transit routes and upgrading the roads where buses operate most frequently. “We are going to start working with FOIS on a project to improve sidewalks, and we will try to include these corridors to improve this infrastructure,” she said.

Project Ties Into Highway Rebuild

The timing is intentional. The sidewalk and pedestrian corridor improvements are being integrated with the ongoing Transpeninsular highway reconstruction project, allowing planners to coordinate surface work, drainage, curbs, and crosswalks all at once. That should reduce disruption and ensure that pedestrian access is built into the road design from the start, rather than patched in later.

For riders who live in neighborhoods without sidewalks or who walk long distances to reach a bus stop, the difference could be significant. The municipality has not yet announced a start date or released a map of which corridors will be addressed first, but officials have confirmed that high-traffic routes will be prioritized.

Why This Matters for Residents and Tourists

Public transportation in Los Cabos is used heavily by service workers, students, and lower-income residents who cannot afford cars. Tourists occasionally use buses to travel between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo, but the experience has long been uncomfortable and sometimes unsafe due to poor pedestrian infrastructure.

Improved sidewalks and waiting areas could make the system more appealing to a wider range of users, reduce pedestrian accidents, and support the broader push for sustainable urban development. The municipality has been working to improve pedestrian safety at high-traffic locations across the region, and this project fits into that larger effort.

The Sustainable Mobility Plan also includes long-term goals such as route optimization, schedule standardization, and better coordination between transit operators. Fixing the sidewalks is one of the first visible steps in that process, and it is one that users will notice immediately once construction begins.