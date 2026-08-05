Los Cabos Adds Direct Flight to Regina, Canada

Starting December 14, Regina residents will have a new nonstop option for their winter getaway. WestJet is launching weekly Monday service between Saskatchewan’s capital and Los Cabos International Airport, marking the ninth Canadian city with direct flights to the Baja destination.

The new route reflects a shift in how Los Cabos connects with Canada. Two years ago, Canadian passengers accounted for about 8 percent of the airport’s total traffic. Today, that figure has climbed to 11 percent, making Canada one of the fastest-growing source markets for Los Cabos tourism.

Weekly Service Targets Winter Travel Demand

WestJet will operate the Regina route on Boeing 737-800 aircraft with seating for 174 passengers. The Monday schedule is designed to serve travelers looking to extend weekend trips or start the week with warmer weather, a timing pattern the airline has used successfully on other Canadian routes to Los Cabos.

Regina joins eight other WestJet routes connecting Los Cabos with Canadian cities: Edmonton, Kelowna, Vancouver, Winnipeg, Calgary, Victoria, Toronto, and recently restored service to Montreal. Air Transat operates the ninth Canadian connection.

Canada Now Third-Largest Source of Airport Traffic

The numbers tell the story. More than 260,000 passengers traveled between Canada and Los Cabos during the first half of 2026, and according to federal tourism data, Los Cabos International Airport now ranks third nationwide for Canadian arrivals.

That growth has made Canadian connectivity a priority for airport officials, who have worked with airlines to expand winter service even as some domestic routes face pressure. Earlier this year, overall passenger traffic at the airport declined compared to the same period in 2025, making Canadian traffic an important stabilizer.

Why This Matters for Los Cabos Residents and Businesses

For English-speaking residents and expats, the expanding Canadian network means more direct access to family and friends back home. Winter visitors from Canada tend to stay longer than tourists from other markets, which benefits vacation rental owners, restaurants, and service providers throughout the region.

The new Regina route also signals confidence in the off-season. December marks the beginning of peak travel season for Los Cabos, and airlines typically add capacity when demand justifies it. WestJet’s decision to launch a new Canadian route during a year of mixed traffic results suggests the winter booking outlook remains strong.

Tickets for the Regina service are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks. Airport officials have not announced whether additional Canadian routes are under discussion, but the steady expansion over the past two years suggests more connections could follow if demand continues to grow.