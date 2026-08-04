Los Cabos Leads Baja California Sur in Electricity Use

Los Cabos now consumes more electricity than any other municipality in Baja California Sur, a shift that reflects the region’s rapid transformation from remote fishing towns into one of Mexico’s busiest tourist corridors.

Speaking at the recent Youth Climate Summit for Baja California Sur, Jaqueline Valenzuela, director of the Center for Renewable Energy and Environmental Quality (CERCA), laid out the numbers behind the surge. Los Cabos currently has an official population of 330,000 residents, surpassing La Paz’s 295,000, and welcomes four million tourists annually as floating population.

That combination of permanent growth and seasonal influx has pushed the municipality to the top of the state’s electricity demand, creating pressure on infrastructure that was designed for a much smaller footprint.

Summer Heat Stretches Peak Demand Through September

The challenge is not just in the numbers. Valenzuela explained that electricity consumption in Los Cabos used to spike primarily during summer, but rising temperatures have extended the peak season. High demand now begins in May and can last through September, overlapping with the region’s hurricane season and creating additional risks for service reliability.

“The delicate part is that we have an increasingly intensified summer. Electricity demand from residents and visitors rises significantly during these months,” Valenzuela noted at the summit.

That pattern is particularly visible when comparing Los Cabos to other Baja California Sur municipalities. While La Paz remains the state capital and a major urban center, the combination of resort developments, residential expansion, and year-round tourism in Los Cabos has shifted the balance of energy consumption south.

Infrastructure Scrambles to Keep Pace

The state is responding with a slate of new energy projects aimed at keeping the lights on as the region continues to grow. Eleven projects are in various stages of planning and development, with most focused on wind and solar generation.

The push toward renewables aligns with broader national energy goals, but it also reflects the practical realities of serving a destination that depends on air conditioning, hotels, desalination, and commercial activity running at full capacity for much of the year.

For residents and businesses, the question is whether infrastructure investment can keep pace with a decade of uninterrupted growth. Los Cabos has grown faster than most forecasts predicted, and electricity demand is just one metric of that expansion.

Valenzuela emphasized that matching infrastructure growth to economic and demographic trends is critical to avoiding service disruptions. The region’s reliance on tourism makes consistent electricity supply not just a quality-of-life issue, but an economic one.

What This Means for Cabo’s Future

The shift in electricity consumption reflects deeper changes in Baja California Sur’s identity. Los Cabos is no longer just a tourist destination—it is now the state’s most populous municipality and its largest energy consumer, a role that comes with infrastructure demands that extend well beyond power lines.

As the state moves forward with new generation projects, the broader challenge will be ensuring that roads, water systems, waste management, and public services can all grow in parallel. Electricity is the most visible piece, but it is only one part of a larger puzzle.

For now, Los Cabos continues to lead the state in both growth and demand. Whether the infrastructure can keep up will depend on how quickly those eleven energy projects move from planning to operation—and whether the region’s expansion finally begins to slow.