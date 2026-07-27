Heat Index Tops 50°C in Parts of La Paz

A new heat wave is hitting La Paz, with the heat index exceeding 50°C in some areas of the municipality, according to the city’s Dirección Municipal de Protección Civil. Actual temperatures have climbed above 41°C across the region, but when combined with humidity, the conditions residents are experiencing are significantly more dangerous.

Officials are urging the public to avoid outdoor activities between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., stay hydrated throughout the day, and remain in shaded or ventilated spaces whenever possible. The warning comes as state health authorities also ramp up training for field workers on heat-related illness prevention.

Field Workers Receive Heat Safety Training

The Secretaría de Salud de Baja California Sur has begun training its brigade staff who work on vector-borne disease control and vaccination programs. The sessions focus on recognizing early signs of heat exhaustion and dehydration while working outdoors in vulnerable neighborhoods across the state.

According to state epidemiology officials, the training emphasizes drinking water frequently, taking breaks in the shade, and wearing light-colored clothing, hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen. Workers are also advised to stay with a partner so they can monitor each other for symptoms.

The program will expand in the coming weeks to include construction workers and other outdoor labor sectors through partnerships with business chambers and trade organizations.

What Residents Should Watch For

Symptoms of heat-related illness include headache, nausea, flushed skin, lack of sweating, rapid breathing, and elevated heart rate. If someone shows confusion, dizziness, or fainting, emergency services should be contacted immediately by dialing 911.

The state’s subdirector of epidemiology, Alfredo Ojeda Garmendia, stressed that hydration should be done primarily with water. Sugary drinks can slow fluid absorption, and alcohol accelerates dehydration. Baja California Sur has recorded 41 heat-related health incidents so far this season, with two confirmed heat stroke deaths and a third case under review.

Vulnerable Groups at Higher Risk

Municipal authorities are calling for special attention to children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and outdoor workers, who face the greatest risk of complications from extreme heat. Residents are also reminded never to leave people or pets inside parked vehicles.

According to Protección Civil, anyone experiencing signs of heat exhaustion should move to a cool, shaded area, drink water gradually, and seek medical help if symptoms worsen.

With temperatures forecast to remain elevated through the week, officials are urging residents to stay informed through official government channels and take the heat warnings seriously. For more guidance on managing extreme summer conditions, residents can review local heat stress prevention tips.