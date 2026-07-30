Morena Reviews Governor Hopefuls for 2027 BCS Election

Morena has started reviewing registration documents for candidates vying to lead its 2027 gubernatorial campaign in Baja California Sur. The party received close to 300 registrations across states holding governor races next year, and now begins the process of validating paperwork and notifying applicants whether they can continue in the internal selection.

The role being contested is officially called the Coordination for the Defense of the Transformation and National Sovereignty. In practical terms, it means choosing the eventual Morena candidate for governor in the June 2027 election. For expats and residents, that decision will directly affect continuity in infrastructure investment, water management, tourism policy and public security over the next four years.

According to state party president Karina González Gabarain, registration closed on June 22 and took place both in person at national headquarters in Mexico City and through an online platform. The party is now contacting applicants by email if additional documents are needed. González told reporters that most submitted candidacies are likely to be approved, though final decisions will rest with the national committee.

Six Confirmed Contenders

Among those who officially registered are Christian Agúndez Gómez, currently on leave from his role as mayor of Los Cabos; Milena Quiroga Romero, former mayor of La Paz; Manuel Cota Cárdenas, a federal deputy who recently took leave from Congress; Saúl González Núñez, former state government secretary general; Diana Von Borstel Luna; and Jesús Alberto Alvarado Aragón, who is running through the Green Party (PVEM).

Each comes from a different wing of Morena’s internal coalition and brings distinct strengths. Quiroga has been consistently ahead in early polling among potential Morena candidates, with strong name recognition in La Paz. Agúndez, registered through the allied Labor Party (PT), is known for his family’s political history in the state but has faced controversies during his tenure in Los Cabos, including security incidents and complaints over water shortages.

Cota has ties to the national Green Party structure and federal legislative experience. González Núñez served under the current administration and is familiar to state insiders but less visible to the general public. The diversity of backgrounds suggests Morena is keeping options open while it evaluates public support and internal party dynamics.

What This Means for Residents

The selection process matters because the next governor will inherit significant challenges. Water supply remains a statewide concern, particularly in Los Cabos and La Paz, where aquifer depletion and infrastructure gaps affect both residents and the tourism sector. Road maintenance, airport expansion, environmental regulation and the balance between development and conservation are all issues that transcend one election cycle but depend heavily on who is steering state policy.

Morena currently leads statewide preference polls with around 39 percent support, well ahead of the PAN’s 19 percent and other parties trailing in single digits. That advantage does not guarantee victory, but it does suggest the internal Morena primary will carry more weight than the general election when it comes to determining BCS leadership through 2033.

For foreign residents who care about continuity in public services, clarity in permitting processes or stability in tourism promotion, watching this internal vetting process offers an early read on what kind of administration might follow current Governor Víctor Castro Cosío when his term ends.

Next Steps in the Process

González Gabarain said the party will notify candidates once document reviews are complete. Those who pass the first stage will move forward into what is expected to be a combination of internal polling, public forums and consultations with national party leadership. Morena has used similar processes in other states, sometimes relying heavily on surveys and sometimes giving greater weight to party seniority or coalition agreements with the PT and PVEM.

The timeline has not been officially announced, but given that the general election is scheduled for June 2027, the party will need to settle on a candidate by early next year at the latest to allow time for campaigning. Residents should expect increased visibility from the leading contenders over the next several months as they work to distinguish themselves within the party and build coalitions among local Morena chapters, labor groups and civil society organizations.

Whether the eventual nominee comes from the mayor’s office, the legislature or the state cabinet will tell voters something about what Morena values in its next leader. For now, the field is wide open and the vetting has just begun.