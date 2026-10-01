Small Quakes Rattle Cabo Waters — Should You Worry?

Baja California Sur felt three small earthquakes in the span of about a day this week, but seismologists say the activity is routine, not a warning sign. The tremors ranged from magnitude 2.6 to 4.0 and struck off the coast near Cabo San Lucas and northeast of Santa Rosalía.

None caused damage or injuries, and no tsunami alert was issued. Still, the cluster is a good reminder that Baja Sur sits in one of Mexico’s most seismically active regions — and a quick refresher on what to do if the ground moves under you.

What Happened

According to Mexico’s Servicio Sismológico Nacional (National Seismological Service, or SSN), a magnitude 3.0 quake struck at 2:32 a.m. on September 30, centered about 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) south of Cabo San Lucas at a shallow depth of just 2 kilometers.

It came almost on top of a magnitude 2.6 tremor recorded just seconds earlier, at the same epicenter and a similarly shallow depth of 2.4 kilometers. Shallow quakes like these can feel more intense at the surface even when the magnitude is low, which is why some residents near the marina reported feeling a brief jolt overnight.

A day earlier, a stronger magnitude 4.0 quake hit at 5:49 a.m. on September 29, about 62 kilometers (38 miles) northeast of Santa Rosalía in the Gulf of California, at a depth of 10 kilometers. Authorities in that area reported no structural damage and no disruption to schools, transportation or basic services.

Why Baja Sur Shakes So Often

The Baja California peninsula sits at the boundary between the Pacific and North American tectonic plates, one of the most geologically active zones in the country. That constant grinding is also what created the Gulf of California and keeps the peninsula slowly pulling away from mainland Mexico over geological time.

Minor tremors like these are part of the normal release of built-up energy along local faults, and the region logs them regularly — Gringo Gazette has previously covered a cluster of record earthquakes in the Los Cabos region and an ongoing pattern of mostly minor quakes continuing to hit BCS. The SSN says it continues to monitor seismic activity in the region closely, even though none of the recent events has approached damaging thresholds.

What To Do If You Feel a Quake

Protección Civil, Mexico’s civil protection agency, recommends staying calm and not running during a tremor. Move away from windows, shelves or anything that could fall, and identify the lowest-risk spot in your home or hotel room in advance — usually an interior wall away from glass.

After any quake, even a minor one, it’s worth checking gas lines and electrical connections for leaks or damage before resuming normal activity. Keeping a small emergency kit with water, a flashlight, copies of ID and a basic first-aid kit is standard advice for coastal BCS, where quakes are frequent but rarely severe.

What’s Next

The SSN continues to monitor both areas for aftershocks, though none of significance had been recorded as of the latest update. Tourism operations, flights and public services in Cabo San Lucas and Santa Rosalía continued without interruption following all three events.

Residents and visitors can check real-time seismic reports through the SSN’s public catalog, and should rely only on official accounts from Protección Civil de Baja California Sur rather than social media for updates on any future activity.

Source Note: This story is based on original reporting by El Heraldo de México. It has been independently rewritten and adapted by the Gringo Gazette for our English-speaking readers, with additional context where appropriate.