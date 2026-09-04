Hurricane Marie: Baby Born in Ambulance Amid Storm Traffic

A routine emergency transport turned into an unforgettable moment Wednesday when a woman gave birth inside an ambulance stuck in Cabo San Lucas traffic — one of several dramatic scenes as Hurricane Marie made landfall as a Category 1 storm.

The birth came amid widespread flooding, arroyo overflow and road closures triggered by Marie’s arrival. Paramedics Omar Alejandro Orozco Barajas and Juan Pablo Bojórquez Ruiz, from the Los Cabos Protección Civil y Gestión de Riesgos, delivered the baby while the ambulance remained in motion, unable to reach the hospital due to traffic gridlock and street closures.

Los Cabos officials confirmed no fatalities or serious injuries from the storm, but residents faced flooded arroyos, blocked roadways and disrupted emergency routes throughout Wednesday.

Storm Brings Flooding, Closures Across Cabo San Lucas

Marie officially strengthened to Category 1 status Wednesday with sustained winds of 93 mph and gusts reaching 115 mph, according to Mexico’s Servicio Meteorológico Nacional. The storm was located approximately 410 miles southwest of Cabo San Lucas at midday Thursday.

Though the hurricane remained offshore, its circulation brought heavy rainfall totaling 3 to 6 inches in parts of Baja California Sur. Waves reached 10 to 13 feet along the coast, and wind gusts hit 43 mph in exposed areas.

Protección Civil closed multiple beaches and placed black warning flags across the municipality. Ports remained shuttered. Authorities urged residents to stay away from flooded zones, avoid coastal areas and monitor official channels for updates.

Traffic Chaos Complicates Emergency Response

The ambulance birth occurred during a particularly difficult window for emergency services. Road blockages compounded by storm flooding and unrelated civil protests on the entrada to Cabo San Lucas left the ambulance crew with no clear route to the hospital.

Facing the situation, the two paramedics shifted from transport mode to delivery room, attending the mother and safely receiving the newborn while the vehicle continued moving through the gridlock. Protección Civil praised both paramedics for their professionalism and calm under pressure.

Mother and baby were later confirmed stable.

What Residents Should Know

Director of Protección Civil Francisco Cota Márquez urged residents and visitors to respect beach closures and avoid entering the ocean where black flags remain posted. Coastal surveillance and interagency coordination continue as Marie moves northwest and marine conditions gradually improve.

Rainfall is expected to taper off by Friday, though localized flooding may persist in low-lying areas and near arroyos. Drivers should plan for lingering road closures and exercise caution around standing water.

Officials recommend checking Protección Civil’s social media and municipal website for real-time updates on beach reopenings, port status and weather conditions.