La Paz Beaches Closed for Four Days After Heavy Rain

La Paz health authorities are asking residents and visitors to stay out of the water at urban beaches for the next four days following heavy rains that caused streams and drainage channels to overflow into the bay.

The Comisión Estatal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios (COEPRIS) — the state health commission — issued the advisory on September 2 for beaches stretching from El Conchalito to El Caimancito along the La Paz waterfront.

Why the Closure Matters

COEPRIS director José Manuel Junco Navarro explained that storm runoff carries sediment, trash and organic matter into the bay, temporarily increasing bacteria and microorganism levels that can cause illness. According to local reports, health inspectors confirmed the arrival of debris along the shoreline during site inspections this week.

The most common health risks include gastrointestinal infections, skin irritation and ear and eye infections from contact with contaminated water. Officials are urging beachgoers to avoid swimming, water sports and any activity that involves entering the ocean in the affected zones.

What Happens Next

Once the four-day advisory period ends, COEPRIS will collect water samples and send them to the state’s public health laboratory for analysis. Officials say results will determine whether the water meets safety standards for recreational use, and the public will be notified as soon as conditions improve.

Beaches outside the La Paz urban zone are not included in the advisory, though swimmers are encouraged to use caution near any stream outlets or drainage areas after rainfall.

Food Vendors Also Affected

COEPRIS is also temporarily suspending street food sales in areas where sewage overflow was reported during the storm. Junco Navarro said the measure protects vendors and consumers from waterborne illnesses and will be lifted progressively as municipal crews repair drainage infrastructure.

The advisory follows similar storm-related precautions issued across the region during the current hurricane season. La Paz received significant rainfall this week as moisture from offshore systems moved inland, causing localized flooding and activating seasonal arroyos that drain into the bay.

Residents should monitor official channels for updates and avoid entering the water until health officials confirm it is safe to do so.