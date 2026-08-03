Heat Wave Ends as Rain Returns to Los Cabos and La Paz

The heat wave that pushed temperatures above 40°C across Baja California Sur has officially ended, according to Mexico’s National Weather Service (SMN) and local civil protection offices. Rain is expected to begin Monday afternoon, with accumulated totals between 5 and 25 mm across the state.

The shift is being driven by the Mexican monsoon, low-pressure channels, and an anticyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere. Winds are forecast to reach up to 50 km/h, with waves of 1.0 to 2.0 meters along the peninsula’s western coast.

Authorities are urging residents and visitors to stay alert for localized flooding and sudden rises in arroyos, particularly in areas that saw heat indices topping 50°C in recent days.

What to Expect in La Paz

La Paz’s civil protection office reported cloudy to partly cloudy skies with a 45% chance of rain. Humidity is expected to reach 70%, with high temperatures of 37°C and lows of 25°C. Winds will blow from the southwest at 10 to 40 km/h during the day, shifting south and southwest at 15 to 30 km/h overnight.

Outlying areas will see similar conditions. Los Dolores and El Sargento–La Ventana are expected to reach 36°C, while Todos Santos will top out at 30°C and San Antonio at 32°C.

Rain Already Falling in Los Cabos

San José del Cabo recorded 7 mm of rain in the 24 hours leading up to Monday morning, while Cabo San Lucas saw 19 mm—the highest in the state. San Bartolo received 4 mm, and both Santiago and San Antonio logged 3.4 mm, according to Diario Humano.

The forecast for San José del Cabo on Monday calls for additional rain totaling 5.3 mm, with a high of 31°C, a low of 25°C, and winds up to 35 km/h. Cabo San Lucas is expected to see scattered showers and a high of 36°C.

Civil protection officials in Los Cabos warned residents to avoid arroyos and low-lying areas during and after rainfall, as water levels can rise quickly.

Heavier Rain Possible Tuesday

The SMN’s extended forecast suggests conditions could intensify on Tuesday, August 4, with accumulated totals of 50 to 75 mm possible across southern Baja California Sur. Satellite imagery captured Monday morning showed widespread cloud cover over the center and south of the peninsula, though no tropical cyclone has been confirmed.

Tourists planning outdoor activities should monitor updated forecasts and consider rescheduling tours or excursions if heavy rain is expected. Property owners are encouraged to check drainage systems and clear debris from gutters and downspouts ahead of Tuesday’s weather.

What Comes After the Heat

The hottest temperature recorded in the state over the past 24 hours was 44°C in San Antonio, while La Paz reached 40.9°C. With the arrival of monsoon moisture, those extremes are expected to ease, though high humidity will keep the heat index elevated even as air temperatures drop.

Officials say the rain is a welcome relief after weeks of intense heat, but they are reminding the public to stay cautious on roadways, especially during the first hours of rainfall when oil and debris make surfaces slick.