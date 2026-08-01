Baja Sur Leads Mexico in Women’s Employment

If you grew up with your mother in your life, did she work and contribute financially, or was she a stay-at-home mother? According to the most recent National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE) by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), Baja California Sur ranked #1 nationwide as the best state for female employment, with a score of 72.3 out of 100 points. Female Labor Participation as of 2026 is roughly 55.8%, compared with 45.8% in the rest of Mexico, 57.2% in the USA, and 49.6% globally. This means that 55.8% of working-age women in Baja California Sur are economically active, that’s 10% more than the rest of Mexico.

Of these 55.8% employed females, 82.9% are financially autonomous, compared to 56.5% of the total working women population across Mexico. This indicates higher-paying jobs for women in this state, which is often paired with higher education and aligns with the statistics of the region.

Understanding the Gap

What about the 44.2% of women in BCS who are currently unemployed? With the national male workforce participation rate exceeding 75% in Mexico, what’s the acceptable percentage bandwidth we should strive for as a society for women in the workforce? Should the equation include more than just economic factors and variables? How about culture, beliefs, and values?

In her article from March of this year, reporter Carolina Vizcarra from El Sudcaliforniano Newspaper interviewed Alberto Torres, a research professor in the Department of Economics at the Universidad Autónoma de Baja California Sur, who stated that analyzing women’s work must begin with concrete data. Torres explained that nationally, women of working age participating in the labor market have improved compared to previous decades. However, it remains below the male participation. He emphasized that the issue should not be viewed solely as an equity agenda, but as one of the country’s main levers for potential growth. According to him, closing the labor participation gap between men and women would have a significant long-term impact on Gross Domestic Product (GDP), placing the discussion in the economic sphere, not just the social one.

Structural Barriers to Employment

Closing that gap can be tough for multiple reasons. Labor studies frequently show that a significant portion of women who report being “non-available” due to domestic chores do so because Mexico lacks accessible public care infrastructure (like affordable daycare or eldercare). For many, staying home isn’t a “lifestyle choice”; it is a necessity because the cost of private care outweighs potential entry-level wages. In fact, according to INEGI’s 2026 labor surveys, a massive 91% to 93% of non-working women in BCS fall into this “Non-Available” category. When surveyed, these women stated they are not looking for a job because they choose to prioritize full-time domestic care, family management, or retirement, making this a voluntary lifestyle choice for some, and a necessity for others.

Even with having equal or superior educational credentials, some women here encounter barriers that prevent them from translating their academic success into equal economic sustenance. This can be explained by the uneven division of labor at home: IMCO’s 2026 matrix highlights that, despite holding professional or high school degrees, women in BCS still perform 58% more unpaid domestic care work than men. As primary caregivers, women frequently face a forced choice when having children or dealing with family care. They either exit the workforce or pivot into the informal labor sector to gain the schedule flexibility required to manage a home. An educated woman working informally might earn flexible money, but she loses legal employment benefits, retirement funds, and institutional healthcare, leaving her statistically more economically vulnerable. While the state of BCS generally successfully prepares female talent in the classroom, the broader economy fails to fully optimize that talent due to the responsibility of domestic care.

Policy Changes and Regional Disparities

As one of the tools to promote equality and shared responsibility for both men and women, the state of BCS mandated 84 days of paternal paid leave in 2025, matching the mother’s 84 days of maternity leave. It is measured as a victory for the female economy because it promotes the labor market to treat male and female job candidates equally, eliminating the corporate excuse that women are a “higher risk” hire due to potential post-pregnancy childcare absence.

This ENOE survey, conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography, is detailed and thorough; it doesn’t include unreported rental income on family-owned or inherited property, which is common here for many households. As such, tracking women’s financial autonomy and its authentic relevance to the working women population can be tricky here. This phenomenon of unreported income applies to both genders. Yet it serves as a critical footnote for women because it means their actual financial self-sufficiency is higher than the low wages officially recorded by the government.

BCS should be recognized for its success in empowering women in the workforce over the last two decades, rising from 42% to almost 56%, with 82.9% financial autonomy. BCS should also be noted for its spatial paradox. It ranks #1 in Mexico for female economic inclusion, yet more than 85% of this success is generated within just two of its five municipalities, Los Cabos and La Paz. If you step outside of this booming southern corridor, the reality for women changes drastically. This is attributed to multiple factors, some by choice and others by necessity, on both sides of the spectrum of working and non-working women. In Los Cabos and La Paz, the skyrocketing cost of living means that a dual-income household is often an absolute economic necessity, rather than a purely voluntary career choice. In the rural north, lower living costs allow families to maintain traditional, single-income households more sustainably.

I’ll ask it again: What’s the acceptable percentage bandwidth we should strive for as a society for women in the workforce? – @naailahauladin