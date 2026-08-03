Cabo San Lucas Fumigation Campaign Starts This Month

Los Cabos will begin a fumigation campaign this month in Cabo San Lucas to reduce the population of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits dengue. The effort is part of a broader public health strategy to protect residents and visitors during the warmer months when mosquito activity increases.

Health authorities announced that the fumigation operations will focus on eliminating adult mosquitoes in flight through nebulization in neighborhoods across the city. However, the campaign’s success depends heavily on residents removing standing water and potential breeding sites from their properties.

Why fumigation alone is not enough

According to local health officials, fumigation kills only adult mosquitoes that are airborne during the application. Mosquito eggs and larvae that remain in containers with standing water can continue developing after the spray passes.

That means residents must actively search for and eliminate water sources where mosquitoes breed. Common trouble spots include rain-filled tires, bottles, cans, flowerpots, buckets, water storage tanks and roof areas that collect water.

The message from health authorities is clear: fumigation protects, but eliminating breeding sites is the most effective way to prevent dengue transmission.

What residents should do during the campaign

The Secretaría de Salud recommends that residents follow the “Wash, Cover, Flip and Toss” strategy. This means washing and covering water storage containers like drums, buckets and cisterns, flipping over items that can collect water, and discarding objects no longer in use.

When fumigation crews pass through neighborhoods, residents should open doors and windows to allow the spray to reach indoor areas where mosquitoes may be resting. The nebulization is designed to cover both public spaces and residential zones.

Los Cabos has seen increased attention to public health campaigns in recent months, including highway cleaning efforts and other sanitation initiatives. This fumigation campaign is the latest example of coordinated action ahead of the region’s continued population growth.

What happens next

The fumigation schedule for specific neighborhoods has not yet been released. Residents can expect to see health brigades conducting nebulization throughout August in various sectors of Cabo San Lucas. Officials have emphasized that community participation will determine how effective the campaign becomes.

For now, the most important step residents can take is inspecting their yards, patios, rooftops and storage areas for any containers that hold water. Removing those breeding sites before fumigation starts will improve the overall outcome and reduce dengue risk across the city.