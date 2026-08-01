Los Cabos Mayor Denies Quitting Morena Coordinator Race

Los Cabos mayor on leave Christian Agúndez Gómez denied Thursday that he’s stepping aside from the race to coordinate Morena’s 2027 gubernatorial campaign in Baja California Sur. Speaking from Mexico City, he called reports of backroom deals “false” and said they come from rivals worried about his polling numbers.

The denial follows multiple outlets reporting that national Morena leadership had pushed Agúndez out of contention due to poor approval ratings in Los Cabos and pending federal audits. Some reports claimed he’d been offered a federal deputy slot as consolation. Agúndez rejected both claims.

“There is no agreement to withdraw from the race in exchange for a federal deputy position or any other office,” he told Colectivo Pericú. He said his trip to the capital was strictly to meet with leaders of the Labor Party, one of Morena’s coalition partners, and had nothing to do with negotiating his exit.

Why the Rumors Matter

The race to coordinate Morena’s gubernatorial effort matters because the coordinator typically becomes the party’s candidate. Milena Quiroga currently leads the Morena primary for the 2027 governor’s race, but the field remains crowded and the process opaque. Agúndez, who took leave from the mayor’s office to pursue higher ambitions, has positioned himself as a contender backed by grassroots support in the tourism-heavy south.

Reports that national leadership soured on him cited federal audits flagging irregularities in municipal contracts during his tenure. One audit reportedly questioned transfers to businesses linked to a former city official. Agúndez has not publicly addressed the audit findings, but allies say the reports are politically motivated.

If Agúndez were to withdraw, it would reshuffle the Los Cabos political landscape as well. His absence could clear the path for Eda Palacios or other candidates to compete for the mayoral seat in 2027. Agúndez was elected mayor in 2024 and took office with strong backing from the Labor Party.

What Happens Next

Agúndez urged party members to avoid spreading unverified information and said his team will continue building grassroots support. “The decision must depend on the people, not on negotiations between political groups,” he said. Morena’s state party chair, Karina González Gavarain, told reporters she had no confirmation that Agúndez had been removed from contention and called the scenario illogical.

The national party has not commented publicly. Residents and political watchers now wait to see whether Agúndez’s name remains on internal ballots or whether the rumors of his removal prove true. For now, he insists he’s still in the race.