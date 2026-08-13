Heat Wave Empties Cabo Marina, Vendors Report 40% Sales Drop

The Cabo San Lucas Marina, one of Los Cabos’ signature tourism draws, is feeling the heat this August — and not just from the sun. Tour operators, water sports vendors and restaurant staff say extreme summer temperatures are driving foot traffic down and forcing tourists to book activities directly through agencies instead of shopping in person.

For anyone planning a late-summer visit to Baja Sur, this is the new normal: fewer walk-in customers, deeper discounts and a marina that feels noticeably quieter than it did just a few weeks ago.

Sales Down 40 Percent as Walk-In Traffic Evaporates

Alberto Guadarrama García, a tour services provider at the marina, told El Sudcaliforniano that his sales have dropped 40 percent in recent days. During the July vacation period, he said, he was closing three sales a day. Now, if business is good, it is one.

“The excessive heat is causing people to make reservations directly with agencies rather than come to the marina,” Guadarrama said. “My sales have dropped 40 percent, and they keep dropping as the days go on.”

The pattern is not limited to tour vendors. Restaurants and service kiosks that rely on walk-in traffic are watching the same trend play out. Tourists are still visiting Cabo, but they are spending less time outside during the day, opting instead for air-conditioned lobbies, pre-booked excursions and late-afternoon outings when the sun drops below brutal.

Vendors Offer Discounts to Attract Customers in Extreme Heat

It is a practical shift. Standing in 38°C heat to negotiate boat tours or browse menus is not an appealing proposition, especially for visitors accustomed to temperate climates. And it is forcing vendors to adapt quickly.

Sergio, another services provider at the marina, confirmed that sales remain low despite offering discounts to both tourists and locals. “We always try to offer discounts and good prices to encourage people to sign up,” he said. The strategy is simple: lower the price, shorten the pitch and hope the customer books before the pavement gets any hotter.

Timing Complicates Recent Marina Improvements

The timing adds another layer of complication. Just as the marina completed a deep cleaning campaign and local authorities began coordinating inspections to improve order and safety, the heat is making it harder for vendors to capitalize on the improvements. The municipality of Los Cabos, ASIPONA (the federal port authority) and multiple agencies conducted joint inspections last week focused on commercial compliance and child labor protections, part of a broader push to certify the marina and raise service standards.

But cleaner sidewalks and better lighting do not matter much if tourists are staying indoors until sunset.

What Visitors Should Expect This Late Summer

For visitors arriving in the next few weeks, the practical takeaway is this: expect fewer vendor stalls open during midday, more last-minute booking incentives and a marina that picks up energy in the late afternoon and evening. If you are planning a water activity, book ahead or arrive early. If you are hoping to browse services in person, bring water, sunscreen and patience — or wait until the October shoulder season when foot traffic and temperatures both settle into something more manageable.

For now, the marina is open, services are running and discounts are plentiful. But the vendors working the boardwalk are learning the same lesson restaurants across Los Cabos have already absorbed: in Baja, August is not just hot. It is a test of who can outlast the sun.