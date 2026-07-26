Eiza González Appears at Los Cabos Tennis Open

Mexican actress Eiza González made a notable appearance at the Los Cabos Open this week, attending practice sessions to support her partner, Bulgarian tennis star Grigor Dimitrov, as the international tournament got underway in San José del Cabo.

The Hollywood actress drew significant attention from fans and media during her visit to the tournament facilities, marking the first time the couple has appeared together publicly at a sporting event in Mexico. González watched from the players’ area as Dimitrov prepared for competition at the Mifel Tennis Open by Telcel Oppo, the ATP 250 tournament that has become a fixture on the professional tennis calendar.

Celebrity Presence Boosts Tournament Profile

González, known for roles in films including Baby Driver and Godzilla vs. Kong, interacted briefly with attendees before being escorted by tournament staff. Her presence confirms speculation about the relationship between the actress and the tennis professional, which had been circulating in entertainment media for several months.

The appearance underscores how the Los Cabos tennis tournament continues to attract high-profile visitors beyond the sport itself. The event, held annually in Baja California Sur, brings together leading figures from the international tennis circuit and positions the destination as a hub for both athletic competition and entertainment.

Tournament Draws International Attention

The Los Cabos Open has grown in stature since its establishment, regularly featuring top-ranked players and drawing thousands of spectators to the coastal resort area. The combination of world-class tennis and celebrity sightings adds to the tournament’s appeal as both a sporting event and a cultural moment for the region.

González’s visit to the practice courts highlights the crossover between entertainment and athletics that the tournament organizers have cultivated. The event continues to benefit Los Cabos tourism by attracting international media coverage and positioning the destination as a gathering point for global talent across multiple industries.

Dimitrov, currently ranked among the top players on the ATP tour, is expected to compete in the tournament’s main draw as play continues through the weekend.