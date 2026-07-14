“Safe Summer 2026” Operation Ready

With the goal of protecting La Paz families and visitors during the summer vacation season, the La Paz City Council is set to launch Operation “Safe Summer 2026,” deploying 230 personnel in a coordinated effort involving all three levels of government and emergency response agencies.

Acting Mayor Amor Montaño said La Paz is prepared to welcome vacationers eager to enjoy the city’s natural attractions and urged residents and visitors alike to help protect beaches and public spaces.

“We invite you to enjoy our municipality responsibly, respecting the instructions of the authorities and taking care of what belongs to everyone because when government and citizens work together, we make La Paz a safe destination,” Montaño said.

Multi-Agency Deployment and Safety Measures

Operation “Safe Summer 2026” will include personnel from the Municipal Police, the Navy Secretariat (MARINA), the National Defense Secretariat (SEDENA), the National Guard, the State Police, the Ministerial Police, Civil Protection, the Heroic Fire Department, the Green Angels, volunteer organizations and various departments of the La Paz City Council.

Vehicle checkpoints will be set up at strategic locations to provide information, assistance and security. Authorities will also conduct patrols and safety inspections at beaches and other high-traffic recreational areas. In addition, Operation Carousel will be implemented, with an official patrol vehicle leading convoy to help ensure motorists comply with posted speed limits.