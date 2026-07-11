39 BCS Beaches Meet Health Standards for Safe Recreation

The State Commission for Protection against Sanitary Risks (Coepris) has confirmed that all 39 beaches monitored in Baja California Sur meet the sanitary conditions required to safely welcome residents and tourists during the upcoming summer vacation season. The assessment was based on water quality analyses conducted at multiple coastal locations across the state. Specialized personnel conducted water sampling, and the State Public Health Laboratory, which holds federal accreditation for this type of testing, analyzed the samples. The results showed bacteriological contamination levels below the maximum limits established by international standards for recreational waters.

Clean Beaches Program Ensures Coastal Safety

The monitoring is part of the Clean Beaches Program which aims to provide reliable information on coastal water quality and identify potential public health risks as quickly as possible.

State Coepris Commissioner José Navarro said the findings should reassure both residents and domestic and international visitors that Baja California Sur’s most popular beaches provide safe conditions for recreation. He also encouraged the public to follow Civil Protection safety recommendations to help prevent accidents while visiting beaches throughout the state.

Protecting Marine Ecosystems and Coastlines

Health officials also urged beachgoers to help preserve the region’s coastline by disposing of trash responsibly. Visitors are encouraged to remove any waste they generate and use designated disposal areas to help keep beaches clean and protect Baja California Sur’s marine ecosystems.