Art and Environmental Awareness Unite for the Gulf of California

On Tuesday, July 14, communities across Baja California Sur joined the celebration of National Gulf of California Day with educational, cultural, and community activities that invited the public to appreciate, celebrate, and protect the region’s inland sea.

The Gulf of California is woven into daily life across the peninsula. It supports fishing and tourism, shapes local traditions and cuisine, inspires art and storytelling, and forms an essential part of the region’s identity and collective memory.

Also known as the Sea of Cortez, the Gulf of California is one of the world’s richest marine ecosystems. Home to extraordinary biodiversity, including whales, sea turtles, fish, seabirds, and countless other species, it is far more than a body of water. It is the lifeblood of Baja California Sur and a natural treasure shared with mainland Mexico.

A Call to Collective Action

For that reason, Mexico observes National Gulf of California Day every July 14. The annual observance serves as a call to action for communities, schools, families, scientists, fishermen, artists, organizations, and citizens to help protect this remarkable ecosystem. The day celebrates the Gulf’s natural beauty while recognizing its vulnerability, reminding everyone that safeguarding its future is a shared responsibility.

Under the theme “Honor, Celebrate, and Protect the Gulf of California,” communities throughout the region participated in events that emphasize conservation through education, culture, art, community engagement, and everyday actions, not solely through the work of environmental specialists.

Activities across the state included beach and wetland cleanups, children’s workshops, educational presentations, artistic exhibitions, and community discussions. Together, they pose an important question: What are we doing to protect the sea that has shaped our identity?

Regional Celebrations Across Baja California Sur

In La Paz, the community event “For the Love of the Gulf: Let’s Take Care of El Conchalito” brought volunteers together to clean the wetland and help restore one of the city’s most important mangrove ecosystems.

In San Ignacio, young people took part in educational programs focused on the Gulf’s biodiversity through films, games, and creative conservation activities.

In Santa Rosalía, a women’s sketchbook club explored collage, scrapbooking, and literature by women, incorporating the sea’s history and cultural significance into a shared artistic experience.

In Cabo San Lucas, the children’s activity “I Will Be Their Voice” encouraged participants to express, through painting and drawing, how they can help protect the Gulf’s wildlife and become symbolic advocates for species that cannot speak for themselves.

In San José del Cabo, art and culture played a central role in the celebration. Plaza Mijares became a gathering place where artistic expression took center stage. Organized by the Los Cabos Art Garden, the event featured an exhibition of works inspired by the Gulf of California’s wildlife, landscapes, and marine ecosystems, created by members of the local artistic community.