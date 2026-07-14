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Mexico Leads Latin America in Certified Beaches

Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
July 14, 2026
Signboard and palm trees at a sunny beach entrance. Signboard and palm trees at a sunny beach entrance.

Mexico has climbed to eighth place worldwide in the number of Blue Flag-certified beaches, making it the only Latin American country ranked among the world’s top 10 for the cleanest beaches in 2026.

The country holds 103 Blue Flag certifications, placing it eighth among the 52 countries participating in the international program administered by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).

The Blue Flag program recognizes beaches, marinas, and tourist boats that meet rigorous environmental, safety, and quality standards. Certification is based on criteria including water quality, environmental management, environmental education and information, biodiversity protection, waste management, wastewater treatment, marine pollution control, tourism impact, safety, services, and accessibility.

Global Rankings and Mexico’s Standing

Spain leads the global ranking with 676 Blue Flag-certified beaches, followed by Greece (624), Turkey (580), Italy (525), Portugal (396), France (387), Denmark (140), Mexico (103), Ireland (85), and Croatia (78).

In Mexico, some of the Blue Flag certifications include Quintana Roo (29), Baja California Sur (24), Nayarit (4), and Jalisco (3).

Certified beaches are subject to continuous monitoring by state authorities, who encourage visitors to follow environmental regulations to help keep the beaches’ certification status.

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Sara Aguilar
Sara, born in Mexico City, holds diplomas in cultural history, ESL instruction and broadcasting. She joined the Gringo Gazette in 2005, contributing stories on culture, history and news. She also paints in watercolor and occasionally writes under pen names.
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Sara AguilarbySara Aguilar
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