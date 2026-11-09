Baja 1000 Begins Nov. 13: Road Closures, Patrols

The Baja 1000 Cabo to Cabo race roars back this week, with the main race starting Friday, November 13, and this year it’s bringing more than just engine noise. Los Cabos authorities have spent the past week coordinating security protocols with state and federal agencies, while state lawmakers are pushing for extra highway patrols along the route.

If you’re driving anywhere near the race course in the days around November 13-15, plan for detours, slower traffic, and a visible increase in police and emergency personnel between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo.

Who’s Coordinating Security for the Race

The municipal government of Los Cabos, through its Civil Protection and Risk Management department, led an operational meeting this week to line up emergency response and security plans for the race, according to the Los Cabos municipal government. Representatives from all three levels of government attended, along with the state’s Civil Protection subsecretariat.

Fiscal Inspection, Public Security, municipal traffic police (Tránsito Municipal), the Mexican Red Cross, and fire departments from both Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo were also part of the planning session. The group hammered out prevention measures, emergency response protocols, and logistics for moving racers safely along the full course, according to local news reports.

Civil Protection is asking anyone planning to watch the race in person to stay within designated spectator zones, keep clear of the actual course, and follow instructions from security and emergency staff at all times. Those zones typically sit along stretches of the race route revealed earlier this fall; for specifics on where the cars will pass, check the Baja 1000 route announced for this year’s race.

Lawmakers Push for More Highway Patrols

Separately, Baja California Sur’s state Congress has called for additional highway patrol coverage in the days surrounding the race, according to El Sudcaliforniano. The request reflects the usual surge in traffic that comes with the Baja 1000, as spectators, support crews, and race teams move up and down the peninsula to follow the action.

The off-road race has a long track record of snarling rural roads near the course, a pattern local officials and residents have flagged in past editions when checkpoint traffic backed up rural Los Cabos roads. Expect similar slowdowns this time around, particularly near crossing points where the race route intersects with regular highway traffic.

What Drivers and Visitors Should Expect

Anyone with travel plans in Los Cabos around November 13-15 should build in extra time, especially if your route crosses the Transpeninsular Highway anywhere between Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. Local authorities haven’t published a block-by-block closure schedule, but expect temporary stoppages at course crossings throughout the day as race vehicles pass.

Taxi and rental car drivers in the area are generally aware of race-day patterns and can suggest alternate routes if needed. If you’re heading to the airport or have a flight to catch, leave earlier than usual.

What’s Next

The race itself starts November 13 and runs through about November 15, with security and traffic personnel expected to remain in place until the last vehicles finish the course. Watch for updates from the Los Cabos municipal government and state Civil Protection office if closure times or spectator zones change closer to race day.