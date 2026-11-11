Waves Damage Todos Santos Hotel at Punta Lobos

Strong surf has damaged part of a hotel complex built at the edge of Playa Punta Lobos in Todos Santos, tearing out a containment wall and drainage and support structures along the shoreline, according to BCS Noticias. Video of the damage circulated widely on social media, showing waves pounding directly against the structure as pieces of it gave way.

BCS Noticias did not name the complex. Development at Punta Lobos has been contested for years, most visibly the Tres Santos hotel and residential project, whose dispute with local fishermen drew coverage from international outlets including The New York Times. Separately, Posta BCS reported that Punta Lobos fishermen say the surf has been eating away the beach where they keep their pangas, with video showing waves hitting a rock containment wall in front of beachfront buildings and pushing stones onto the sand.

What Happened at Punta Lobos

Punta Lobos sits just south of downtown Todos Santos and is best known locally as a working fishing cove, not a resort strip. The beach earned a Platinum certification earlier this year when La Paz added it to its list of certified beaches, a designation based on water quality, cleanliness and safety rather than construction practices.

The damaged structures sit right at the water’s edge, close to the Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre, the federally controlled strip of coastline (generally the first 20 meters from the high-tide line) where any use requires a federal concession. Critics of coastal development in Todos Santos have long argued that permits for building this close to the ocean, on dunes that normally buffer wave action, should not have been granted.

Why Residents Are Reacting the Way They Are

Reaction on social media leaned toward vindication rather than sympathy. Many commenters framed the damage as the ocean “reclaiming” land it was never meant to give up.

One resident, identified only as Paula in a widely shared post, wrote that neighbors had warned the architect, the project and local authorities before construction that this would happen. She argued that building directly on dunes, and clearing mangrove in the process, removes the natural protection that coastal communities depend on, adding that if residents don’t protect dunes and mangroves, those ecosystems won’t protect them in return.

The episode echoes earlier calls from Todos Santos residents to halt construction on local dunes, part of a broader pattern of community pushback against unchecked development along the town’s coastline.

What It Means for Pacific-Side Property

The damage adds to a string of recent incidents around Baja California Sur in which rising tides have pushed into areas not originally built to handle them, including flooding reported along La Paz’s malecón and near the Conchalito neighborhood. BCS Noticias argued that authorities should review tide data, historical records and official risk atlases before approving construction permits near the coast, particularly next to the federal maritime zone.

For anyone shopping for oceanfront property on Baja Sur’s Pacific side, the incident is a reminder that proximity to the water carries real structural risk, not just a premium price tag. Checking a property’s exact distance from the federal maritime zone boundary, and asking whether its permits accounted for wave and tide history, is a reasonable step before signing anything.

No government agency had issued a formal statement on the Punta Lobos damage or on the status of the hotel’s permits as of this report. Gringo Gazette will update this story if municipal or state authorities respond.BCS Noticias did not name the complex. Development at Punta Lobos has been contested for years, most visibly the Tres Santos hotel and residential project, whose dispute with local fishermen drew coverage from international outlets including The New York Times. Separately, Posta BCS reported that Punta Lobos fishermen say the surf has been eating away the beach where they keep their pangas, with video showing waves hitting a rock containment wall in front of beachfront buildings and pushing stones onto the sand.Punta Lobos sits just south of downtown Todos Santos and is best known locally as a working fishing cove, not a resort strip. The beach earned a Platinum certification earlier this year when La Paz added it to its list of certified beaches, a designation based on water quality, cleanliness and safety rather than construction practices.The damaged structures sit right at the water’s edge, close to the Zona Federal Marítimo Terrestre, the federally controlled strip of coastline (generally the first 20 meters from the high-tide line) where any use requires a federal concession. Critics of coastal development in Todos Santos have long argued that permits for building this close to the ocean, on dunes that normally buffer wave action, should not have been granted.The episode echoes earlier calls from Todos Santos residents to halt construction on local dunes, part of a broader pattern of community pushback against unchecked development along the town’s coastline.