Free Pet Spay-Neuter Days Set for Cabo San Lucas

Los Cabos’ municipal health institute is bringing free spay and neuter clinics to Cabo San Lucas this month, giving pet owners a chance to get dogs and cats sterilized without the usual veterinary cost. The sessions run Tuesday, Nov. 17, Wednesday, Nov. 18, and Friday, Nov. 20, starting at 8 a.m. each day at the park in the 4 de Marzo neighborhood.

The campaign is organized by the Instituto de Salud Municipal de Los Cabos (Los Cabos Municipal Health Institute) under the current city administration led by Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez, according to an announcement from the Ayuntamiento de Los Cabos (Los Cabos city government). Campaigns like this are a key tool for encouraging responsible pet ownership and keeping stray dog and cat numbers in check.

What Pet Owners Need to Know Before Showing Up

Space is limited and served on a first-come, first-served basis, so arriving early is recommended. The health institute says places cannot be held or reserved by anyone, though its flyer asks owners to message the official WhatsApp line ahead of time.

Animals must fast for at least eight hours before the procedure, so owners should withhold food the night before. Female dogs and cats cannot be in heat, pregnant or nursing at the time of the appointment, since the surgery isn’t safe under those conditions.

The service is entirely free, and officials emphasized that no one is authorized to charge a fee, request a deposit or sell a place in line. Anyone asked for money should treat it as a red flag.

How to Get More Information

For questions or additional details, the institute asks residents to contact its official WhatsApp line at (624) 132-1454 rather than relying on secondhand information or social media posts. Reaching out ahead of time is recommended to confirm logistics.

The Cabo San Lucas clinics follow a similar push in January 2025 on the San José del Cabo side of the municipality, where a free sterilization drive helped 287 animals.

Why This Matters for Local Pet Populations

Controlling the stray animal population is an ongoing concern in Los Cabos neighborhoods, where unsterilized dogs and cats can reproduce quickly and strain local animal welfare resources. Free, neighborhood-level clinics like these are one of the main ways the municipality reaches pet owners who might not otherwise pay for the surgery.

Anyone planning to bring a pet should plan for an early morning, pack water and shade for the wait, and make sure the animal hasn’t eaten since the night before. Given the limited daily capacity, pet owners with flexible schedules may want to try the earliest of the three dates to improve their chances of being seen.