Los Cabos Hotels Brace for 45% Occupancy This September

Los Cabos hotels are preparing for September, historically the slowest month of the year for tourism, with occupancy projected to reach just 45% across the destination.

Lilzi Orcí Fregoso, executive president of the Los Cabos Hotel Association, confirmed the forecast reflects a seasonal pattern the industry has come to expect. The numbers represent a slight decline from September 2025, when hotels achieved approximately 47% occupancy.

“We’re projecting occupancy around 45% during September, which is historically the month with the lowest occupancy, so we already know how the destination operates during this period,” Orcí Fregoso told local media.

August Closes Above Industry Targets

Before entering the slow season, Los Cabos hotels finished August with approximately 56% occupancy — a result the industry considers positive for the traditionally quiet summer period.

“We reached 56% in August; when we exceed 50% occupancy, we’re talking about positive numbers,” Orcí Fregoso noted.

The August performance helped cushion what hoteliers knew would be a difficult September, allowing properties to maintain operations while preparing for reduced visitor arrivals.

Room Rates Drop Alongside Occupancy

September brings more than just fewer guests. Room rates also decline during the low season, with nightly rates falling to around 7,000 pesos (approximately $350 USD) at many properties.

The combination of lower occupancy and reduced rates represents the annual reality for Los Cabos hotels, which build their business models around predictable seasonal swings. Many properties use September for maintenance, staff training and preparation for the busy fall and winter months ahead.

Recovery Expected in October

Hotel operators are already looking past September toward a projected rebound in October, when occupancy traditionally begins climbing as temperatures cool in the United States and Canada.

The seasonal dip affects more than just hotels. Los Cabos International Airport also anticipates September will be its slowest month for passenger traffic, with reduced flight schedules reflecting decreased demand during the period.

For visitors willing to travel during the low season, September offers the year’s best room rates and the least-crowded beaches — though hurricane season and higher temperatures remain considerations for trip planning.