6.5 Tons of Storm Debris Cleared from El Médano Beach

Municipal crews hauled 6.5 tons of storm debris off El Médano Beach this week after recent rains washed trash and hundreds of tires onto Cabo San Lucas’ most popular shoreline.

The cleanup, ordered by Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez Gómez, targeted waste that drifted into the coastal zone during heavy rainfall. Workers from the municipal ZOFEMAT office — the federal maritime zone authority — led the effort with support from Public Services crews.

What Was Removed

Among the 6.5 tons collected, crews pulled 300 tires from the sand. The tires, along with other debris, had been carried by storm runoff from inland areas and deposited along the beach.

Héctor Hugo Agúndez Cota, head of ZOFEMAT Los Cabos, oversaw the operation. The joint effort aimed to restore safe and clean conditions for both residents and tourists using the beach.

Why Debris Reached the Beach

Heavy rains often overwhelm Cabo’s drainage systems, pushing accumulated waste from streets, arroyos and vacant lots toward the coast. Tires and bulky trash that collect in dry channels during the off-season move quickly once storm runoff begins.

Similar cleanups have followed previous rain events. Earlier this year, divers cleared debris from Cabo Bay’s seafloor after storms washed material into the water.

What Beachgoers Should Know

El Médano is now clear and open to visitors following the cleanup. The municipality says it will continue monitoring the beach and coordinating with ZOFEMAT to address any additional debris that surfaces.

Residents and tourists are encouraged to report large accumulations of trash to municipal authorities. ZOFEMAT Los Cabos has pledged ongoing cleanup and conservation efforts across the municipality’s beaches.

The September rains mark the tail end of Baja Sur’s wet season. While storms can temporarily affect beach conditions, cleanup crews typically respond within days to restore access and appearance.