Christian Agúndez Returns as Los Cabos Mayor Sept. 15

Los Cabos Mayor Christian Agúndez officially resumed his duties as municipal president on September 15, after the city council unanimously approved the early termination of his temporary leave. The decision came during an extraordinary public session on September 14, bringing to a close a three-month absence that began in late June.

The Cabildo voted 11-0 to approve Agúndez’s return, citing the need for direct mayoral leadership to address damage caused by recent weather events. During his absence, First Councilman José Manuel Larumbe Pineda served as acting mayor by law.

Why the Extended Absence

Agúndez initially requested a 21-day leave beginning June 23, with an expected return on July 13. That first leave was tied to his participation in the internal Morena party process to select the State Coordinator in Defense of Transformation for Baja California Sur, a key political position within the ruling party.

The leave was subsequently extended four additional times. A second 20-day absence was approved, followed by a third extension. A fourth leave was granted on August 24 for 16 days, and a fifth was approved on September 8. Each time, Larumbe Pineda continued to run day-to-day municipal operations.

Storm Damage Prompts Return

According to municipal secretary Alberto Rentería Santana, the mayor’s early return was necessary to coordinate responses to infrastructure damage caused by recent hydrometeorological events. Affected areas include roadways and natural water channels that require removal of debris, cleanup operations and assessment of rehabilitation needs.

“These phenomena have caused damage to roadways and zones of natural water flow, which makes the immediate reincorporation of the municipal president necessary to attend to, review and coordinate priority actions,” Rentería told the Cabildo, according to local reports.

What Happens Next

Now back in office, Agúndez is expected to oversee priority municipal projects, particularly those related to infrastructure recovery. His reincorporation comes as Los Cabos continues to manage the effects of seasonal storms that typically affect Baja California Sur through late September and into October.

Residents and business owners should expect increased municipal activity around damaged roadways and drainage areas in the coming weeks. The mayor’s office has indicated that coordination of cleanup efforts and infrastructure review will be immediate priorities.

The extended absence raised questions among some residents about continuity in municipal leadership during the busy summer tourist season. With Agúndez now back at the helm, the focus shifts to storm recovery and the final months of the calendar year, which typically bring high visitor numbers and increased demand for municipal services.