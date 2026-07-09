Mexico in the Top 10 Worldwide for Foreign Direct Investment

Mexico ranked among the world’s top 10 destinations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in 2025 after attracting $41 billion, a $3 billion increase from the previous year, according to the World Investment Report 2026 published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The ranking reflects a continued rise in foreign capital inflows, driven in part by the global shift toward nearshoring and the reconfiguration of international supply chains.

Record Investment Momentum Continues Into 2026

The momentum has continued into 2026. During the first quarter, Mexico attracted a record $23.591 billion in FDI, the highest amount ever recorded for the same period, reinforcing expectations of another strong year for investment. Mexico’s performance comes despite persistent global economic uncertainty and trade tensions. The country’s proximity to the United States, participation in international markets, and strategic position within North American supply chains have helped sustain its appeal to foreign investors.

UNCTAD’s report also identifies Mexico as the second-largest recipient of FDI in Latin America, behind only Brazil.

Investment Growth Raises Questions on Economic Equity

While the increase in investment underscores Mexico’s growing importance in the global economy, it has also renewed debate over how to convert rising foreign capital inflows into broader economic development, higher-quality jobs, and reduced inequality.