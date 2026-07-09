BCS Emerges as a Hotbed of Surfing Talent in Mexico

Although it has been several years since Los Cabos hosted the Costa Azul Open Surf competition, Baja California Sur (BCS) continues to establish itself as one of Mexico’s premier breeding grounds for competitive surfing talent.

The last major Los Cabos Open Surf tournament was held in mid-June 2024 at the famous Zippers surf break. The event featured World Surf League (WSL) Women’s and Junior Pro competitions, along with live music, food vendors and a beachside festival.

BCS Surfers Dominate National Competition

The region’s world-class beaches, combined with a new generation of talented athletes, have helped solidify Southern Baja California’s reputation as one of the country’s top surfing destinations. During the 2026 CONADE National Games in Nayarit, BCS surfers captured 14 medals, six gold, five silver and three bronze, placing the state among Mexico’s most successful surfing programs.

The BCS State Surf Team currently consists of 29 athletes who train year-round to develop the next generation of competitors. Among its rising stars is Bastián Guzmán, who has won four medals representing Baja California Sur and has set ambitious goals for his future. “I’ve grown tremendously as an athlete. My goal is to reach the Olympic Games and, why not, become a world champion representing Mexico and Baja California Sur,” Guzmán said. He also encourages more children and young people to take up surfing, saying the sport not only challenges participants but also promotes social interaction and a connection with nature.

Surfing made its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and returned for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The sport is also included on the program for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Growth Fueled by Institutional Support

According to BCS State Surf Team coach Juan Manuel Ramos, surfing has experienced remarkable growth in Southern Baja over the past five years.

“Surfing has evolved in terms of support and credibility,” Ramos said. “It used to be very different. Now athletes see a future because it’s an Olympic sport. In BCS, it has grown tremendously thanks to the work of the state association and the sports institutes.”

Ramos said the sport once received limited institutional support, making it difficult for athletes to pursue competitive careers. Increased investment, improved coaching and greater recognition have allowed more young surfers to compete at a high level.

Baja California Sur’s Rising Surfing Profile

While acknowledging that Oaxaca remains Mexico’s benchmark for developing elite surfers, Ramos believes Baja California Sur is quickly emerging as another major center for surfing talent. Today’s athletes follow structured training, nutrition and conditioning programs comparable to those in other elite sports, improvements reflected in the team’s recent national championship success.

Surfing in Southern Baja has evolved from a recreational pastime into a high-performance sport. Favorable coastal conditions, stronger institutional support and the emergence of talented young athletes have fueled the sport’s growth and positioned the state to produce future Olympic-caliber competitors.

World-Class Waves at Prime Beach Breaks

The state’s Pacific coastline offers some of the best waves in Mexico. From beginner-friendly beaches to challenging breaks for experienced surfers, Baja California Sur has become one of the country’s premier surfing destinations.

Among the area’s best-known locations is Los Cerritos Beach, between Cabo San Lucas and Todos Santos. It is widely considered one of Mexico’s top beaches for beginners because of its consistent waves and family-friendly atmosphere. Nearby San Pedrito and Punta Lobos attract more experienced surfers seeking powerful, reliable surf.

Costa Azul Beach remains one of Mexico’s iconic surfing venues and hosts the annual Costa Azul Surf Tournament, drawing competitors from across Mexico and abroad. Farther north, San Juanico in the municipality of Comondú is internationally recognized for its exceptional waves.

Future Growth and Accomplished Athletes

The Baja California Sur Sports Institute says it will continue promoting programs that strengthen surfing by taking advantage of the state’s exceptional natural conditions and expanding opportunities for young athletes.

Among the region’s most accomplished surfers is Coral Bonilla Bishop of El Cerritos, the 2024 Mexican national champion and one of Southern Baja’s pioneering surfing standouts.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM).