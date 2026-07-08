Comondú to Host First Del Cinco Harvest Festival

Known for its historic oasis, agricultural heritage and whale-watching, the municipality of Comondú will host its first Vendimia Del Cinco Harvest Festival, featuring wine tastings, live music, and the participation of restaurants and producers from across Baja California Sur.

According to the 2020 Census, Comondú has a population of 73,020. The municipality is about 220 kilometers north of La Paz along Highway 1.

The festival will be held Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Rancho El Chino.

The event celebrates Del Cinco artisanal wine, produced from 100% organic grapes grown in the community of La Toba in the Santo Domingo Valley.

Wine Tastings, Food, and Live Music

Maribel Collins, director of the Baja California Sur Ministry of Tourism and Economy (SETUE), said the festival will feature 25 restaurants, four oyster farms, local producers, wine tastings, live music, and chefs from municipalities throughout the state.

Visitors will be able to sample dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients, taste Baja California Sur wines, and explore exhibits highlighting the work of regional producers, restaurateurs and service providers. “This harvest festival represents an opportunity to expand the reach of our products and strengthen the economic activity of our communities,” Collins said.

In addition to the food fair, the program includes tastings of the four Vino Del Cinco labels and the traditional grape-stomping ceremony.

Festival organizer Viñedo Del Cinco also confirmed the participation of the comedy group Los Huizapoles, which will perform during the event. Singer María García will headline the live musical entertainment.

Participating businesses include Chamizzo Restaurant, Coffee Break, Shipwrecked Adventures, Don Donas, The House of Coffee, NOVE Restaurants, Charos Seafood, Don Luis Croissant & More, Cecinas Medina’s and SUCRÉ Pâtisserie, among others.

Loreto will also be represented by several restaurants and members of its bar association, who will offer dishes inspired by the city’s cuisine.

Four oyster farms will participate, including the Nativos de Zaragoza cooperative, which will showcase its oysters as a complement to the wine tastings.

Ticket Information and Festival Details

Admission is 1,000 pesos (about $57 USD) per person and includes:

One bottle of Vino Del Cinco

A commemorative cup

Food tastings

Access to live music

Participation in the traditional grape-stomping ceremony

Admission to all scheduled activities

Tickets are available at several locations throughout Baja California Sur.

In La Paz, tickets are available at Las Tres Vírgenes, El Zarape and Nacuii restaurants. In Todos Santos, they are available at Café La Perla. In Los Cabos, tickets can be bought through sommelier Hassan Mora. In Ciudad Constitución, they are available at Óptica Laga. In Loreto, tickets are sold at Café Olé, and in La Toba they are available through the authorized Telcel/Tecnocell Insurgentes distributor.

Organizers said they hope the festival will become an annual event that promotes wines produced in Baja California Sur while bringing together restaurants, producers, chefs and entrepreneurs from communities across the state.

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM).