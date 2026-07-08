CFE Activates New Transformer to Boost Electricity Supply in Los Cabos

The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) announced Sunday, July 5, 2026, that it has activated a new electrical transformer at the Los Cabos gas turbine substation, a move expected to strengthen the region’s power supply and improve voltage delivered to the transmission grid.

In a public statement, CFE said more expansion projects are underway to increase the capacity, reliability and operational safety of the electricity transmission network across northwestern Mexico, including the new infrastructure in Los Cabos.

The transformer has a capacity of 75 MVA (megavolt-amperes), a unit used to measure the amount of electrical power equipment can handle. According to CFE, the new transformer will increase the system’s ability to transmit electricity from generating stations to the transmission grid. Currently, much of Los Cabos’ electricity is supplied from La Paz.

Addressing Summer Power Outages

Southern Baja California has long experienced recurring power outages, particularly during the summer months when electricity demand rises sharply. CFE said the project included energizing the transformer, meaning the equipment has been installed, tested, connected to the electrical grid and is now fully operational.

“The work to relocate the transformer and build the 115-kV bay was carried out with the collaboration of 50 workers from the CFE Generation and Transmission sub-directorates,” the agency said in its statement. CFE added that energizing the transformer will have an effect comparable to bringing a new generating unit online to supply electricity to Los Cabos.

Power outages in Los Cabos began this year in March, with more interruptions reported in May. The most significant outages occurred June 23 and 24, according to CFE.

Residents Welcome Infrastructure Investment

“The temperatures are very high right now. Many of us rely on fans, and our electricity bills have tripled. That’s not fair because we don’t have air conditioning or anything like that,” said Carmen Ramírez, a longtime Los Cabos resident. “In this weather, we’re constantly using fans, and sometimes, when the power goes out, we have to go outside just to cool down.”

Lionel Poblete, a Los Cabos resident originally from Casas Grandes, Chihuahua, welcomed the announcement saying, “It’s good news that, as Los Cabos’ population continues to grow, the authorities are working to provide more water and electricity for residents.”

This article was prepared using information published by El Sudcaliforniano (OEM).