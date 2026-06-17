Breastfeeding Booths Now Operational at Los Cabos International Airport

Los Cabos International Airport has installed breastfeeding booths in its terminals to provide greater comfort, privacy and convenience for mothers traveling through the airport.

Airport Director Francisco Villaseñor said the facilities are now fully operational and available to passengers who need a private space for breastfeeding or caring for their babies.

The booths in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are in the food court area next to the stairwell. Terminal 1 primarily serves domestic arrivals, while Terminal 2 handles international traffic.

“We already have them installed in each terminal so that mothers can use them,” Villaseñor said.

Broader Accessibility Improvements at Los Cabos

The addition of the breastfeeding booths is part of the airport’s broader effort to improve accessibility and inclusion. Los Cabos International Airport also features multisensory rooms designed for travelers with autism and other sensory needs.

Legal Protections for Breastfeeding Mothers

Breastfeeding in public is legal throughout Mexico and is protected under federal anti-discrimination laws. Although it is generally accepted, some mothers may prefer the privacy of designated nursing spaces, particularly in more conservative settings.

Mexico has strengthened legal protections for breastfeeding mothers through amendments to the Federal Law to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination, which classify restrictions on, or harassment related to public breastfeeding as discriminatory acts.

Many airports, public institutions and transportation hubs across Mexico have introduced dedicated nursing facilities in recent years. The new booths at Los Cabos International Airport further expand services aimed at supporting mothers and infants while promoting a more inclusive travel experience.