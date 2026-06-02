Authorities Promise Strict Municipal Oversight as Tourism Booms in La Ribera

The Los Cabos City Council says it will closely monitor new tourism developments in La Ribera, including a proposed project valued at more than $50 million USD.

From May 18 until June 12, Mexico’s Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) will conduct a public consultation on the “Punta Colorada” project. The proposal includes a tourist complex with 222 residential lots and a boutique hotel, extending hotel development farther north in the municipality of Los Cabos.

Municipal authorities tighten development oversight

Alberto Rentería, secretary general of the Los Cabos City Council, said tourism development in the northern part of the municipality has increased steadily in recent years as the area attracts multimillion-dollar investments in luxury and ultra-luxury hotels.

He said municipal authorities have been instructed to ensure all new developments comply strictly with local regulations.

“Those are the instructions given to the Urban Development Department, and we are confident they will be followed,” Rentería said.

The official added that the Urban Development and Ecology departments are responsible for reviewing permits and licenses to prevent irregularities in construction projects.

“Construction permits are where municipal authority comes into play,” he said. “Through the Urban Development and Ecology departments, the municipality is closely monitoring compliance with all regulations.”

Developers must meet all legal requirements

Rentería emphasized that developers must comply not only with municipal rules, but also with state and federal environmental and urban planning laws.

“Before removing a single stone,” he said, all legal and environmental requirements must be met prior to construction.