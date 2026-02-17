New Nonstop Air Route Connecting Los Cabos and Puebla Confirmed

Mexico will expand its air connectivity in 2026 with the launch of several new direct routes, including a nonstop flight linking Los Cabos with the city of Puebla.

Volaris announced the new Los Cabos – Puebla route, with ticket sales opening on February 3. Flights are scheduled to begin operating during the first week of June 2026, allowing travelers to book in advance.

The new route will provide a direct connection between Baja California Sur and central Mexico, eliminating the need for stopovers at other airports. Regular nonstop service between the two cities has not previously been available.

Puebla, known for its colonial architecture and culinary traditions, is home to an estimated 365 Catholic churches and is recognized as the birthplace of chiles en nogada as well as mole poblano, one of the country’s most widely consumed moles.

The Los Cabos – Puebla flight is part of a broader expansion that includes 33 new routes planned. Puebla will be among the cities with the largest increase in service, adding domestic flights to Aguascalientes, Huatulco, Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, León, Puerto Vallarta, San Luis Potosí, Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and Villahermosa.

New international routes from Puebla will include Houston, Los Angeles, and New York (Newark). Volaris also announced additional routes from Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Guadalajara to destinations across Mexico and the United States, further expanding direct flight options nationwide.