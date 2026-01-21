Developers Seeking Permits to Build Four Apartment Towers in El Pescadero

Developers have submitted an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for “The View,” a proposed residential complex featuring four apartment towers in the town of El Pescadero. The document was presented to the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) for authorization.

The project had previously been evaluated by SEMARNAT’s Baja California Sur office, which issued a negative ruling. The developers are now seeking approval once again.

According to the EIS, the complex will be constructed as a single block composed of four interconnected towers, occupying a total area of 912.5 square meters. The project has an estimated lifespan of 50 years, with routine preventive and corrective maintenance expected. However, the report notes that corrosion from salt air and humidity presents a major challenge for coastal developments.

The statement also acknowledges that construction activities began without the required permits due to mismanagement of the initial application process. This procedural failure led SEMARNAT to deny the project’s previous approval request.

Additionally, the report indicates that more than 90 percent of the site has lost its natural vegetation, which was cleared without authorization.

According to the updated Subregional Urban Development Program for Todos Santos, El Pescadero, and La Playita, approved by the La Paz City Council and published on February 5, 2025 in the Official Gazette of the State Government, the site is classified within a Tourist Residential zone, designated for territorial growth.

The environmental authority will now review the submitted documentation and decide whether to grant or deny authorization for the project to proceed.