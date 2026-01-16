More Than $2.7 Million Allocated for Pothole Repairs on Transpeninsular Highway

Los Cabos will allocate more than $2.7 USD million for pothole repairs and resurfacing along urban roads and the heavily traveled Transpeninsular Highway. The goal is to reduce the backlog of repairs by mid-February.

Damage to asphalt caused by heavy rains in early December 2025 prompted city officials to reassess the municipal pothole repair program. Authorities acknowledged that several previously repaired sections required additional rehabilitation. As a result, new public funds have been designated to address these problem areas.

According to the Director of Public Works and Human Settlements, Christopher Enríquez, the funds will come from a coordinated effort between the municipality, the State Government, and the Social Infrastructure Works Trust (FOIS). “We will allocate $2.4 million to resurface and repair potholes along the Transpeninsular Highway and $277,000 for pothole repairs in San José del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas,” said Public Works representative Ramón Marín.

The project is part of the Cazapotes (“Pothole Hunters”) program, which had reached 90 percent completion before December’s storms. “The rains set us back to about 70 percent,” Enríquezsaid. “We’re working to recover lost progress and expect to resolve all pothole issues by mid-February.”

Cabo San Lucas currently has the largest backlog of repairs and will be prioritized under the new funding package, particularly in areas where pavement damage frequently recurs. Public Works also plans to expand its operational capacity by acquiring new machinery to ensure longer-lasting repairs.

Work will continue during off-peak hours to minimize traffic disruption, and repair crews will remain active even during holiday periods.

Officials emphasized that improving road safety is the central goal of this initiative. Striking a pothole at high speed on the highway, they noted, poses far greater danger than hitting one within city limits.