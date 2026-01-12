Sail Into Baja Magic on the Cabo Star

Can you call yourself a true Baja explorer if you haven’t experienced crossing the Sea of Cortez by ferry? For all of the aquatic lovers reading, you’re probably thinking, “I’ve sailed. I’ve dived. I’ve windsurfed. Why the ferry?” Sure, these are all uniquely magical experiences, especially sailing for weeks among the islands, lost in the scenic beauty of it all. I am referring to a slightly different crossing – one where you don’t have to do night watches but rather, enjoy a romantic, luxurious, and gastronomic crossing under the stars to the mainland.

Whether you’ve been collecting experiences on the Sea of Cortez for years or you are new here, I invite you to consider exploring a crossing to Mazatlán or Topolobampo aboard one of Baja Ferries’ newest additions, the largest and most modern ferry of its kind in Latin America. I present to you the Cabo Star, proudly serving as the flagship vessel connecting La Paz, Baja California Sur, with Mazatlán, Sinaloa, on Mexico’s mainland via a scenic 13-18 hour overnight journey.

The Cabo Star transforms this essential overnight crossing into a relaxing mini-cruise with several premium amenities. This is ideal for travelers seeking comfort and privacy; however, I invite you to look at it as an experiential journey as opposed to a mere method of transportation.

During a private tour of the Cabo Star, Hesceld Schcolnik, Director of Communications & Public Relations Manager for Baja Ferries, shared that one of the most incredible experiences of the journey is watching the sunset and sunrise from the deck on the Sea of Cortez: “Imagine yourself with a hot cup of coffee in the morning, watching the stars fade and the sun rise… It’s something unforgettable, with the vast ocean around you.” He continued, “And on top of that, the Sea of Cortez, it’s the Aquarium of the World, and it gives us many gifts: during the trip, we get to see dolphins, manta rays performing jumps, even whales. It’s a unique spectacle you get to experience on Baja Ferries.”

Typically, off-road enthusiasts traveling with their bikes or cars have been using the ferry to travel back and forth between the mainland and Baja since the beginning. With the addition of more luxury passenger offerings, such as private cabins equipped with beds, complete private bathrooms, Wi-Fi on board, and a VIP lounge, more tourists are adding this crossing to their bucket list as something uniquely Baja to experience.

Guests can enjoy dining at the onboard restaurant and unwind with drinks and views from the bar on the open-air deck, which provides an ideal setting to watch the spectacular Sea of Cortez.

“Throughout the whole trip, the bar offers different drinks and snacks to enjoy while taking in the views. They also play music, turn on lights, and it really transforms the Baja Ferries experience. We also have a games area, and you can ask for board games to enjoy with family or friends,” Hesceld continued.

We were spoiled by the spread on board presented by Food and Beverage Manager, Raul Araoz, who explained that their menu was designed to have both a gastronomic edge as well as carry the traditional local flair of the Baja region.

If you are a romantic at heart, they have a “Wishing Helm” on board where you can “navigate” yourself and make a wish. Hesceld explained: “Our Wishing Helm has a legend: when the sky blends with the sea, you must open your heart and make a wish. Close your eyes, turn the wheel, make your wish, and let the waves handle the rest.”

For a more budget-conscious private rest, the ferry introduced sleeper capsules (sleeping pods) that offer a quiet, isolated, safe space for sleep. Hesceld warns that December is the high season, and recommends that if you’re thinking of traveling with Baja Ferries, to book early, because it fills up fast, especially in VIP and cabins.

If this adventure sounds like one you’d like to have, grab a book, and leave your blanket behind; one is already on board the Cabo Star, waiting for you. Whether you are a backpacker or you intend to use all of your luggage allowance privileges onboard, which is an impressive five pieces of 25kg each, I invite you to soak in the magic and enjoy the beauty of this region in a whole different way. For tickets and additional information, please visit: https://www.bajaferries.com.mx/

