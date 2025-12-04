Los Cabos Drives Baja Tourism Growth

The Baja California Sur Ministry of Tourism and Economy, headed by Maribel Collins, has released the latest tourism figures for the state, revealing Los Cabos as its clear economic powerhouse.

Collins reported that Los Cabos attracts about 70 percent of the state’s annual visitors. Over the past four years, Baja California Sur has welcomed nearly 20 million travelers, averaging around 4.5 million per year. “Los Cabos is the main engine of tourism in the state,” Collins said.

Most visitors come from the United States, she added, underscoring the importance of the North American market. Not all travelers, however, are overnight guests. “Overnight visitors represent about 65 percent of that number,” Collins clarified.

Los Cabos also ranks among the state’s most expensive destinations. “The average tourist expenditure in Los Cabos is around $500,” she noted, highlighting the significant impact of high-spending tourists on the local economy.

While Los Cabos remains the top draw, other destinations such as La Paz also attract a notable share of visitors. Authorities are continuing efforts to diversify tourism offerings and sustain growth across the region.

With information from Panorama Informativo.