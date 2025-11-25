Tourism in Mexico Grew 14% So Far This Year

Tourism Secretary Josefina Rodríguez Zamora said Friday that Mexico is on track to finish 2025 with steady growth in international visitors, driven by strong sector indicators and new promotion in markets where the country previously had little presence, including China.

From January to September, international visitor arrivals rose 14 percent, tourist numbers increased 6.4 percent, and tourism revenue grew 6.2 percent to more than 25.7 billion pesos (US$1.39 billion). Cruise passenger numbers climbed 10.6 percent, while cruise spending increased 11.6 percent. Air travel also continued to rise, with notable gains from Asia, Chinese arrivals were up 10.7 percent and Korean arrivals 11.4 percent.

Rodríguez highlighted Tulum as one of Mexico’s fastest-growing destinations, reporting more than 1.3 million tourists between January and October and a 9.4 percent increase in airport passengers compared with 2024. Hotel occupancy has reached 75.8 percent with the start of the high season.

She said the President, Claudia Sheinbaum, ordered the creation of a working group involving 15 federal agencies to coordinate Tulum’s development. The collaboration produced 128 actions across four areas: regulation of tourist attractions, responsible urban and environmental management, tourism promotion, and infrastructure upgrades.

Rodríguez outlined recent progress, including the opening of the main and southern entrances to Jaguar Park, which now offers year-round access to four beaches. She announced new public access points in the hotel zone, Conchitas Beach and Playa del Pueblo, and the creation of a sports and recreational corridor inside the park.

In a video message, Quintana Roo Governor Mara Lezama thanked the federal government and reiterated that “Tulum is for everyone,” noting clearly marked, free access to El Faro, Santa Fe, Pescadores, Maya, and Mangle beaches. She said coordinated efforts include urban planning, price monitoring, mobility improvements, and infrastructure investment aimed at building a destination with shared prosperity.

Rodríguez also invited the public to the National Magical Towns Fair, scheduled for November 14 -16 in Pachuca, Hidalgo, featuring 177 towns from all 32 states, a food court, and a traditional medicine expo.