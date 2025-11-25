Fundraising Launched for Family of Deceased Local Chef

A fundraising event has been organized to support the family of Jovani Jassiel Fort Montes, a beloved local chef who died in a car accident caused by a drunk driver. The event will take place at Taba BBQ on December 10 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Montes was returning home after spending the day with his wife, Katia, their children, Isabella, 5, and Diego, 3, and other family members when the crash occurred. He was the sole provider for his family.

Montes worked as a kitchen supervisor, private chef, and Uber driver, and was one of the original team members who helped launch Taba BBQ. His death leaves Katia and their children facing both emotional and financial challenges.

Taba BBQ owner and chef Kris Kabush is organizing the fundraising event, which will bring together many in the local restaurant community who are donating time, food, and products. The evening will celebrate the life of a kind and hardworking man remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, loyal brother, and gentle soul.

A donation of 2,000 pesos includes a feast from Taba BBQ and other participating restaurants, drinks provided by local beer and spirits distributors, and entertainment by a DJ and at least one live performer. Additional fundraising will come through a raffle featuring gift certificates and other prizes, as well as a silent auction offering artwork, experiences, and more. All proceeds will go directly to the family.

A GoFundMe page, created by Dana McLoughlin in association with Katia Valle, is also available for those who wish to contribute directly. Donations of any amount are welcome at https://gofund.me/f5f0e0baf.

Supporters are invited to join the celebration of Montes’s life at Taba BBQ on Wednesday, December 10. Reservations can be made by contacting Taba BBQ at +52 624 235 0190. Payment in cash can be made in advance or at the door. ,